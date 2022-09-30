HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 -Equities First Holdings Limited is thrilled to announce a collaboration with Economist Impact to bring forth a new series on the massively popular podcast channel,. The new podcast series,, aims to help listeners understand the financial risks in the current climate, hear from wealth management experts about how these risks can be managed, and identify emerging investment opportunities. From the Sino-American trade war to hiking interest rates, the series will explore current geopolitical and economic events with seasoned wealth management professionals, and weigh up strategies they employ to protect financial assets against these threats.A subsidiary of The Economist group, Economist Impact works with corporations, foundations, NGOs and governments across big themes and pressing issues, such as climate change, health security and gender equality, and drives value and change through uncovering insights from benchmarks, economic and social impact analysis, white papers, forecasting and scenario modelling. The new partnership sees the marriage of Economist Impact's extensive geographical reach and evidence-based policy research, and Equities First Holdings' abundance of experience and knowledge in the financial industry and economy at large.'Can Asia Pacific benefit from deglobalisation?' , the first episode of, inspects the globalised economy under threat from COVID-19, deteriorating trade relations between superpowers, Russian invasion of Ukraine, and more. This episode will explore the longevity of the 'friendshoring' trend and the possible consequences on industries and economies, as well as investment strategies to mitigate risks and capture opportunities.Be prepared for the coming storm. Equities First Holding's equities-based financing service provides a strong alternative to traditional financing solutions, allowing our partners to unlock liquidity without giving up the potential upsides of current holdings or existing positions at unfavourable prices. While the financing itself is non-purpose, Equities First Holdings' holds a stringent standard in risk management and diversification of its portfolio. As the world economy looks poised to continue polarising, it is made a priority for Equities First Holdings' risk management policy to adapt and hedge against incoming adversities and protect Equities First Holdings Limited and our partners' assets.Hashtag: #EquitiesFirstHoldings

About Equities First Holdings

Founded in 2002, Equities First Holdings is a global investment firm specialised in long-term equities-based financing. Equities First Holdings' equities-based financing approach overcomes traditional limitations and redefines the financing experience through providing efficient access to capital for listed companies and accredited investors, sophisticated investors, professional investors, and otherwise qualified investors (who have sufficient knowledge and experience in entering into securities financing transactions) , against publicly traded securities. The total value of loans transacted is more than US$4 billion as of May 2022. Equities First Holdings' investment strategy involves a diverse portfolio across global markets and sectors. The talented investment team analyses the alpha of its portfolio, investing in quality securities based on robust fundamental and technical analysis, risk management, and ongoing trading and portfolio rebalancing activities. Equities First Holdings' risk management policy forbids short-selling or lending equities to third parties.

Headquartered in Indianapolis, United States, Equities First Holdings' international footprint reaches twelve offices in eight countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Spain, China, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Australia. Equities First Holdings is licensed and/or registered in all jurisdictions where required. As both an equities-based financing provider and a value investor, Equities First Holdings is the pioneer of Progressive Capital – a partnership approach to investment, rooted in respect, mutual interest and understanding. Equities First Holdings delivers liquidity solutions that are vital, transformative and move partners forward.

