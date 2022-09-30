- The UK’s international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities announces the East Asian winners of its prestigious IELTS Prize
- 27 talented students from across East Asia will receive a share of GBP 72,000 prize fund helping them to realise international study ambitions
- Winners of the 2022 British Council IELTS Prize in Malaysia will pursue their study in the UK.
- IELTS Top Tips Sharing with the IELTS Prize winners will be held on 13 October 2022 to celebrate all winners in the presence of their family, friends, and the next potential winners.
KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 - The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities, has announced the winners of the 2022 IELTS Prize. In its tenth year, the IELTS Prize has supported more than 330 students in East Asia to date; helping them pursue their dreams of studying abroad. This year, 27 prize winners in East Asia are added to the list, including three outstanding IELTS test takers in Malaysia who have been awarded the IELTS Prize local prizes.
The British Council received over 1,600 applications and interviewed over 70 high flying individuals, who not only excelled at their IELTS test, but explained their intentions to contribute to the society locally or abroad after study.
Local IELTS Prizes are awarded to three outstanding test takers in Malaysia
The winners are Cason Yong Kwan Xhen, Melody Chong Ai Ching and Veenaa Logenthiran.
First Prize winner Cason Yong Kwan Xhen feels that the IELTS Ambassador program is a brilliant avenue for bright minds to come together and share a mutual passion about making our society a better place. He says, “it is the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals through IELTS Alumni that drove me to apply for the scholarship. The British Council is always willing and prepared to go the extra mile for their candidates”.
Millions of students had to readjust their study plans due to the continued disruption of the pandemic. IELTS, the world’s popular high-stakes English proficiency test, has been a crucial part of students’ entry requirements, especially for East Asia which is one of the largest markets for students wishing to study in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada and Australia.
Heather Forbes, Regional Exams Director, British Council East Asia said, “The IELTS Prize recognises those high performing students that demonstrate the academic excellence and commitment to the communities they belong to. More importantly, the winners show the determination to take what they learnt during their time abroad and utilise their knowledge and specialties to benefit their home countries once they return. It is our privilege to assist these ambitious and intelligent individuals in their professional and academic journeys. We believe that promoting international studies is key to helping students thrive in the future.”
The British Council in East Asia also invites all students planning to study abroad and interested in taking IELTS tests to the IELTS Top Tips Sharing with the IELTS Prize winners which will be live-streamed on British Council IELTS Facebook pages across East Asia on 13 October. The online event is open to anyone, and it will be great opportunity to learn from the IELTS Prize winners’ on how to ace IELTS test and how their lives have and will change as they embark on their new study journey.
For more information about IELTS prize, visit https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize
Notes to Editors:
About IELTS Prize
Since 2011, the British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) has enabled more than 330 IELTS test takers to pursue their studies around the world, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and more.
The IELTS Prize is awarded to high-calibre individuals with the motivation to develop their career, to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any chosen discipline in a higher education institution that accepts IELTS as part of its admission requirements around the world. While the IELTS Prize is not aimed at students in any one particular discipline, the British Council is eager to support test takers who demonstrate the potential to contribute to society with what they have gained from their undergraduate or postgraduate study experience.
More information can be found at https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize.
2022 IELTS Prize winner list
| Country
| Name
| University
| Subject/programme
| HK
| 1
| Joelle Chow
| London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine
| Public Health
| 2
| Nicole Yu
| Concordia University
| Biology
| 3
| Gabrielle Tse
| The University of Edinburgh
| Comparative Literature MSc
| KR
| 1
| Soo Hyun Lee
| Goldsmiths, University of London
| MFA Fine Art
| 2
| Hyeji Kang
| Duke University
| MSN (Family Nursing)
| 3
| Jeong Mo Choi
| UAL Central Saint Martins
| Industrial and Product Design
| TW
| 1
| Tsung-Yen Hsieh
| University College London
| Language Sciences (Neuroscience, Language & Communication)
| 2
| Meng-Ting Kuo
| Leiden University
| Advanced LL.M. International Children's Rights
| 3
| I-Ting Tu
| University College London
| Pediatrics and Child Health
| ID
| 1
| Maria Astrid Susanti
| The London School of Economics and Political Science
| Human Resources and Organisations
| 2
| Bella Shintya
| University College London
| International Planning
| 3
| Hans Liawan Sanjaya
| Universitat Pottsdam
| Digital Health
| MY
| 1
| Cason Yong Kwan Xhen
| University of Oxford
| Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL)
| 2
| Melody Chong Ai Ching
| University of Bristol
| Psychology of Education BPS (MSc)
| 3
| Veenaa Logenthiran
| University of Dundee
| Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Clinical Medicine
| SG
| 1
| Claudia Long
| The University of Edinburgh
| Architectural Conservation
| 2
| Melody Lio
| City, University of London
| Human-Computer Interaction Design
| 3
| Anukriti Banerjee
| The London School of Economics and Political Science
| International Health Policy
| TH
| 1
| Putthisak Panomsarnnarin
| Durham University
| International Relations
| 2
| Suphanat Woradit
| University of Bristol
| Management (Digitalisation and Big data)
| 3
| Punyanuch Likitteerasub
| University of Lincoln
| Clinical Animal Behaviour
| PH
| 1
| Anna Madel Asuncion
| University of Northampton
| MA Youth and Community Leadership
| 2
| Jay Paul Ely Tena
| Macromedia University (Munich)
| Master in Media and Communication
| 3
| Julian Andrei Imperial
| University of Glasgow
| MSc City Planning
| VN
| 1
| HAI TRUONG VU
| Liverpool John Moores University
| MSc. in Data Science
| 2
| NGOC MINH QUAN TRINH
| Fulbright University Vietnam
| Art and Media
| 3
| PHUONG ANH NGO
| University of Bristol
| MSc. in TESOL
About the British Council
The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.www.britishcouncil.org
About International English Language Testing System (IELTS)
IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration, with millions of tests taken in the last year. More than 11,000 organizations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true-to-life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.
Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).