The UK’s international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities announces the East Asian winners of its prestigious IELTS Prize

27 talented students from across East Asia will receive a share of GBP 72,000 prize fund helping them to realise international study ambitions

Winners of the 2022 British Council IELTS Prize in Malaysia will pursue their study in the UK.

IELTS Top Tips Sharing with the IELTS Prize winners will be held on 13 October 2022 to celebrate all winners in the presence of their family, friends, and the next potential winners.

“The IELTS Prize recognises those high performing students that demonstrate the academic excellence and commitment to the communities they belong to. More importantly, the winners show the determination to take what they learnt during their time abroad and utilise their knowledge and specialties to benefit their home countries once they return. It is our privilege to

in their professional and academic journeys. We believe that promoting international studies is

thrive in the future.”

About IELTS Prize

2022 IELTS Prize winner list

Country



Name



University



Subject/programme



HK

1



Joelle Chow



London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine



Public Health



2



Nicole Yu



Concordia University



Biology



3



Gabrielle Tse



The University of Edinburgh



Comparative Literature MSc



KR

1



Soo Hyun Lee



Goldsmiths, University of London



MFA Fine Art



2



Hyeji Kang



Duke University



MSN (Family Nursing)



3



Jeong Mo Choi



UAL Central Saint Martins



Industrial and Product Design



TW

1



Tsung-Yen Hsieh



University College London



Language Sciences (Neuroscience, Language & Communication)



2



Meng-Ting Kuo



Leiden University



Advanced LL.M. International Children's Rights



3



I-Ting Tu



University College London



Pediatrics and Child Health



ID

1



Maria Astrid Susanti



The London School of Economics and Political Science



Human Resources and Organisations



2



Bella Shintya



University College London



International Planning



3



Hans Liawan Sanjaya



Universitat Pottsdam



Digital Health



MY

1



Cason Yong Kwan Xhen



University of Oxford



Bachelor of Civil Law (BCL)



2



Melody Chong Ai Ching



University of Bristol



Psychology of Education BPS (MSc)



3



Veenaa Logenthiran



University of Dundee



Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery Clinical Medicine



SG

1



Claudia Long



The University of Edinburgh



Architectural Conservation



2



Melody Lio



City, University of London



Human-Computer Interaction Design



3



Anukriti Banerjee



The London School of Economics and Political Science



International Health Policy



TH

1



Putthisak Panomsarnnarin



Durham University



International Relations



2



Suphanat Woradit



University of Bristol



Management (Digitalisation and Big data)



3



Punyanuch Likitteerasub



University of Lincoln



Clinical Animal Behaviour



PH

1



Anna Madel Asuncion



University of Northampton



MA Youth and Community Leadership



2



Jay Paul Ely Tena



Macromedia University (Munich)



Master in Media and Communication



3



Julian Andrei Imperial



University of Glasgow



MSc City Planning



VN

1



HAI TRUONG VU



Liverpool John Moores University



MSc. in Data Science



2



NGOC MINH QUAN TRINH



Fulbright University Vietnam



Art and Media



3



PHUONG ANH NGO



University of Bristol



MSc. in TESOL





KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 September 2022 - The British Council, the UK’s international organisation for educational and cultural opportunities, has announced the winners of the 2022 IELTS Prize. In its tenth year, the IELTS Prize has supported more than 330 students in East Asia to date; helping them pursue their dreams of studying abroad. This year, 27 prize winners in East Asia are added to the list, including three outstanding IELTS test takers in Malaysia who have been awarded the IELTS Prize local prizes.The British Council received over 1,600 applications and interviewed over 70 high flying individuals, who not only excelled at their IELTS test, but explained their intentions to contribute to the society locally or abroad after study.The winners are Cason Yong Kwan Xhen, Melody Chong Ai Ching and Veenaa Logenthiran.First Prize winner Cason Yong Kwan Xhen feels that the IELTS Ambassador program is a brilliant avenue for bright minds to come together and share a mutual passion about making our society a better place. He says, “it is the opportunity to network with like-minded individuals through IELTS Alumni that drove me to apply for the scholarship. The British Council is always willing and prepared to go the extra mile for their candidates”.Millions of students had to readjust their study plans due to the continued disruption of the pandemic. IELTS, the world’s popular high-stakes English proficiency test, has been a crucial part of students’ entry requirements, especially for East Asia which is one of the largest markets for students wishing to study in the United Kingdom, the US, Canada and Australia.assist these ambitious and intelligent individualskey to helping studentsThe British Council in East Asia also invites all students planning to study abroad and interested in taking IELTS tests to the IELTS Top Tips Sharing with the IELTS Prize winners which will be live-streamed on British Council IELTS Facebook pages across East Asia on 13 October. The online event is open to anyone, and it will be great opportunity to learn from the IELTS Prize winners’ on how to ace IELTS test and how their lives have and will change as they embark on their new study journey.For more information about IELTS prize, visit https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize

Since 2011, the British Council IELTS Prize (East Asia) has enabled more than 330 IELTS test takers to pursue their studies around the world, including the UK, USA, Canada, Australia, and more.The IELTS Prize is awarded to high-calibre individuals with the motivation to develop their career, to pursue an undergraduate or postgraduate degree in any chosen discipline in a higher education institution that accepts IELTS as part of its admission requirements around the world. While the IELTS Prize is not aimed at students in any one particular discipline, the British Council is eager to support test takers who demonstrate the potential to contribute to society with what they have gained from their undergraduate or postgraduate study experience.More information can be found at https://www.ieltsasia.org/ieltsprize Hashtag: #BritishCouncil #IELTS

About the British Council

The British Council is the UK’s international organisation for cultural relations and educational opportunities. We build connections, understanding and trust between people in the UK and other countries through arts and culture, education and the English language. Last year we reached over 75 million people directly and 758 million people overall including online, broadcasts and publications. Founded in 1934 we are a UK charity governed by Royal Charter and a UK public body. We receive a 14.5 per cent core funding grant from the UK government.www.britishcouncil.org

About International English Language Testing System (IELTS)

IELTS is the International English Language Testing System, the world’s most popular English language proficiency test for higher education and global migration, with millions of tests taken in the last year. More than 11,000 organizations trust and accept IELTS as a secure, valid and reliable indicator of true-to-life ability to communicate in English for education, immigration and professional accreditation. IELTS is jointly owned by the British Council, IDP: IELTS Australia and Cambridge Assessment English.



Test takers are measured in listening, reading, writing and speaking. All tests are scored on a banded system from 1 (the lowest) through to 9 (the highest band).









