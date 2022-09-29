HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 29 September 2022 -, Asia's leading international fine art fair, returns to the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from Wednesday 5 October to Saturday 8 October 2022, with a Private Preview on Tuesday 4 October.Hashtag: #FineArtAsia

About Fine Art Asia

Fine Art Asia was founded in 2006 by Hong Kong art experts and has earned a reputation in the international art world as the most distinguished annual fine art fair in the region. Over the years, the fair has increasingly attracted leading galleries from all over the world. Fine Art Asia provides an unrivalled annual showcase for art and antiques from both East and West during the peak art season in Hong Kong. Fine Art Asia 2022 will proudly present museum-quality Asian and Western antiques, jewellery, modern and contemporary art and design, ink art and photography.



presents works by Wong Chai Lok (1924 – 2022). Wong Chai Lok is a famous Hong Kong educator, calligrapher and poet. Not only dedicated to promoting calligraphy education and improving the quality of education and vocational education in Hong Kong, he is also accomplished in art. His calligraphy works often combine words with pictures, making the words themselves more intriguing, and also putting more emphasis on the connotations of the words with the visual impact of the graphics. This showcases his distinctive creativity and ingenuity.presents works by Zhao Zhao (b.1982). In Zhao's art, he engages with real subjects in multiple mediums and plays with art forms, emphasising the relationship between the individual and the rest of society. His work is developed around the subtle emotional changes that take place as we are confronted with diverse cultural influences. He brings together the expressive methods of contemporary art and traditional culture to create metaphors for people's living circumstances and modern society's real conditions in a globalised world. His work also reflects his attitudes toward the coexistence of collective and individual ideals.'s Education Partners,and thealong withwill host an Academic Programme of lectures and seminars by art experts from Hong Kong, strengthening academic discussion and interaction between scholars, galleries and collectors.