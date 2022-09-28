Naraka:BladePoint SEA Open up for registration now!

SINGAPORE - News Direct - 28 September 2022 - GEMS, the Esports 3.0 Platform, is pleased to announce that it contracted with NetEase Esports forSEA Open. Naraka:BladePoint is an action-adventure battle royale game developed by 24 Entertainment and published by NetEase Games. GEMS ESPORTS 3.0 PLATFORM used for managing end-end tournament operation for NetEase Esport andaiming to attract players with a prize pool of 15,000 USD and the privilege to be SEA representative in Naraka.NetEase Games is one of the largest Chinese internet technology companies with over 51.5 billion USD market value. It has operated over 100 games and generated a remarkable 3.5 billion USD net revenue for the 2022 first half year. NetEase Games is well-known for its brilliant game quality and has dominated the world top grossing company for a long time. In addition, 24 Entertainment is also one of the well-known chinese game developer, with 10 million copies sold worldwide within less than one year, and launched its Xbox version in June,has showcasing its popularity and its huge gamer base which allows GEMS to create.is an up to 60-player PVP mythical action combat experience with martial arts inspired melee combat, gravity defying mobility, vast arsenals of melee & ranged weapons, legendary customizable heroes with epic abilities.GEMS is excited to contract with NetEase Esports and seeing the collaboration can create new sparks and opportunities for both companies. Being the 1st ESPORTS 3.0 PLATFORM to manage the Naraka SEA Open Qualifier 2022, GEMS is honored to take the lead and being an industry model and brings in more opportunities and create long term business value. GEMS provide a 1-stop shop platform for the gaming vertical where all users can perform all their digital gaming needs on our platform using the O2O services, not only bridging Web2 to Web3 through Esports and making Web3 games the next wave but also exciting, engaging and involving the gaming communities with Support-To-Win campaigns and leveraging on O2O ecosystem and boosting community gaming.In previous time, GEMS has also work with multiple high-profile event and partnership, GEMS has hosted PUBG Mobile Tournaments in three cities, attracting more than 150 teams with over 600 Esports gamers in August, being the host of the Web2 and Web3 Tournaments in Singapore Blockchain Week 2022 and over 100+ ecosystem partners from Gamefi, Esports, Metaverse & Socialfi. GEMS unique O2O ecosystem opens up unique activities and solutions for gamers to play, support, learn, connect and immerse themselves through online and offline gaming activities and has already gathered several high-net-worth Esports athletes in our ecosystem, through recently launched O2O Esports Tournaments. It has made several tailored arrangements and plans to introduce blockchain + Esports event series to boost user acquisition and connect different stakeholders and players in different industries.is now open for online registration until 29 September 23:59(GMT+7). It provide excellent opportunities to player to win 15,000USD prize pool. It is a time for you to showcasing your talent and capture the big time of the Esports generations!For solo player registration: https://forms.gle/1gPmJV1cRvR3utTh7 For Trio player registration: https://forms.gle/FzMgJBMGur7aUQXf7 For more detail https://www.narakathegame.com/

GEMS is the world's first Esports 3.0 aggregator platform bridging Web 2 gamer to Web 3. Our O2O ecosystem opens up unique activities and solutions for gamers to play, support, learn, connect and immerse themselves through online and offline gaming activities. GEMS provide a 1-stop shop platform for the gaming vertical where all users can perform all their digital gaming needs on our platform using our O2O services and creating our 3 main core value, namely: 1) "Bridging Web2 to Web3 through Esports and making Web3 games the next wave; 2) Exciting, engaging and involving the gaming communities with Support-To-Win campaigns and 3) Leveraging on O2O ecosystem and boosting community gaming.

For more detail, please visit GEMS Company Website: https://thegems.gg/

About NetEase Games

NetEase Games is the online games division of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999), developing and operating some of the most popular mobile and PC games in markets including China and Japan. As one of the world's largest incubators of quality online game content, NetEase Games is dedicated to supporting the growth of innovative studios around the globe and growing an international presence along the way. To complement its self-developed games and world-class R&D capabilities, NetEase Games also partners with other industry leaders including Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers to operate some of the most popular international online games in China. For more information, please visit neteasegames.com.

