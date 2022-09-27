GlowMAX collagen oral spray addresses the main concerns of women with regards to ageing skin including:
- Enhance hydration
- Reverse the effects of ageing skin
GlowMAX effectively increases skin moisture and prevents the formation of wrinkles by stimulating skin metabolism and the formation of new collagen:
- Premium patented bioactive collagen peptides (VERISOL®)
- Advanced micro encapsulated collagen technology to enhance absorption
- Contains high concentration of collagen in just a few drops
- Manufactured in GMP certified facility
- Convenient (On the Go)
- Halal - certified
About LM Soelle™
The skincare brand Le Miracle De Soelle, which means "A miracle of Sophistication and Elegance," represents the essence behind what it is to be a resilient woman. It is also the story of the two great friends, Dr. Juliana Latif and Dr. Wenus Ho. They both are medical doctors with over a decade of experience, and co-run Fusion Medical Group in Singapore. The inspiration to create their skincare products is drawn from their own journey.
The products are formulated from their years of experience and understanding of science-driven research to achieve optimal efficacy. It is with a unique blend of premium and proprietary ingredients that LM Soelle™️ products aim to tackle everyday skin problems for the modern woman with ease.