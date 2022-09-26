Emotion Zone



Understand more on self emotions and connect with family and friends through activities, such as handcraft workshops and colouring walls. There will be a giant game machine for fun experience with chances to win travel and leisure vouchers!





Art Care Zone



Enjoy eye, body and breathing exercises in the “Art Care Therapy Experience Zone”, while taking a little bit of time out of the hustle and bustle to refocus, relax and rejuvenate.





Wellness Zone



Relax and get moving through a series of reflex, sensory and reaction games. Enjoy health screening services and get tips on staying fit and healthy.





Go Green Zone



Enjoy the fun and meaningful educational activites including building an eco-friendly model car, recycling game and Metaverse exploration and to get to know how technology and our actions contribute to the environment. In this zone, you can also create personalised WhatsApp stickers to foster fun connections with your beloved family and friends.



