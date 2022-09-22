PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that develops its own innovative betting technologies to power its brands and deliver world-class user experiences





Bradley Tusk to serve as Chairman of PlayUp’s post-closing Board, bringing decades of experience in tech, politics, and online betting





Transaction is expected to close in Q1 2023 and the combined company will be listed on NASDAQ









[1] Based on the 12 months to 30 June 2022 unaudited management accounts for PlayUp, compared against PlayUp’s audited statutory accounts for the prior corresponding period.

SYDNEY and NEW YORK - News Direct - 22 September 2022 - PlayUp Limited, a global online betting operator (“PlayUp”), and IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: IGAC), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced that they have entered into a business combination agreement and accompanying scheme implementation deed pursuant to which PlayUp will list on the NASDAQ via a newly-formed Irish company (“Parent”). The transaction values PlayUp at $350 million. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023 subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.Founded in 2014, PlayUp is a global sports, entertainment and betting operator that develops its own proprietary technology to power its brand and offering. The overall betting sector has grown at an unprecedented rate in the last few years due to updated legislation and consumers broadening their adoption of betting online.IGAC believes PlayUp is uniquely positioned to build the first fully integrated technology platform where consumers can engage in broad forms of betting — daily fantasy, sports betting, slots, table games, casino games, Esports, lottery, sweepstakes and more — from one platform, one account, one digital wallet, anywhere in the world where it’s legal. PlayUp’s gross revenue has grown 56% YoY (FY21/22). [1] After almost two years of looking at a vast number of industry players, the IGAC team concluded that PlayUp was the company most likely to succeed over the long term. Given that the hardest part of establishing a global betting product is regulation and licensing, IGAC believes that its principals’ expertise in shaping regulation, combined with PlayUp’s proprietary and advanced platform, creates a compelling partnership.“Currently, there is no platform that allows consumers to access every type of betting product through one single sign on. Generally, industry competitors have chosen to focus on one product or another. IGAC and PlayUp have the same shared vision: to bring the global online betting industry the most comprehensive suite of traditional and innovative betting products from all over the globe together into one app. The transaction is expected to provide PlayUp with access to fresh capital to continue expanding its vision of a true single destination for the future of online betting,” said“PlayUp believes this transaction will enable us to continue investing in our proprietary technology and deliver on our aspirations to be the unrivaled entertainment and betting platform of the future. We envision a world where our players can enhance their experience betting on the products they already love plus interact with the next generation of immersive betting products that embrace newer technologies such as AR and VR,” saidAs part of the transaction, Daniel Simic will retain the title of Global CEO of the combined company. Industry veterans Bradley Tusk, Chairman of IGAC, and Christian Goode, Chief Executive Officer of IGAC, will join the new combined company. Tusk will become Chairman of the combined company’s Board and Goode will serve as President of PlayUp’s U.S. business. The IGAC team brings decades of expertise to launch in new U.S. markets and provide consumers with a platform that offers digital experiences in all forms of online betting.“We are excited about this transaction because we believe PlayUp is the closest to achieving our shared vision for the future of online betting – a platform that offers consumers any type of digital betting they want, from one app and one digital wallet, anywhere in the world where it's legal,”PlayUp holds online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated states in the U.S. PlayUp intends to continue to aggressively pursue its expansion strategy in the U.S. and around the globe.The transaction values PlayUp at $350 million at closing.The transaction was unanimously approved by the IGAC board of directors and unanimously approved by the board of directors of PlayUp. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including the approval of the shareholders of PlayUp Limited and the stockholders of IGAC, regulatory approvals (including in Australia, New Jersey and Colorado), Australian court approval and an independent expert confirming that the transaction is in the best interest of PlayUp’s shareholders.Concurrent with the signing of the business combination agreement, Parent has entered into a $70 million standby equity purchase agreement with YA II PN, Ltd., a fund managed by Yorkville Advisors Global, LP, to provide additional liquidity to the combined company following the closing of the transaction, subject to customary conditions for facilities of this type.Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP is acting as legal counsel to IG Acquisition Corp. Richards, Layton & Finger, PA is acting as special Delaware counsel to IG Acquisition Corp.● DLA Piper is acting as legal counsel and Innovation Capital, LLC is acting as financial advisor to PlayUp.Hashtag: #PlayUp

About PlayUp Limited

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of people through entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting. We develop innovative betting technologies in-house to power our brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Our energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.

About IGAC

IG Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: IGAC) is a special purpose acquisition company formed and led by Chairman Bradley Tusk, Chief Executive Officer Christian Goode and Chief Financial Officer Edward Farrell. IG Acquisition Corp. completed its initial public offering in October 2020, raising approximately $300 million in cash proceeds for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.



