M1 customers can now enjoy True 5G seamlessly across all mobile plans

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 22 September 2022 - M1 Limited (M1), one of Singapore's leading Mobile Network Operators (MNO), today announced that all its mobile handset plans will come with True 5G . Consumers who sign up for the first time or re-contract on any M1 mobile plans will get to enjoy True 5G on M1's 5G Standalone (SA) network, which offers customers faster speeds, enhanced connectivity, and close to real-time network responses.M1 will also offer existing customers a free 5G SIM card upgrade, as part of concerted efforts to enhance consumers' experience so that they can enjoy the benefits of 5G. In addition, customers can complete their 5G journey by taking advantage of M1's trade up program – where customers receive attractive trade-in values for their old phones and upgrade to new 5G enabled devices. To fully experience M1's True 5G connectivity, customers can head over to M1 Shop at Peranakan Place and test out the recently launched 5G-powered cloud gaming service, Zolaz M1 continues to put its customers first, and aim to expand 5G adoption among consumers by giving them easy access to the 5G network, which lowers the barrier to entry for them to kickstart their 5G journey and begin optimising the way they live, work and connect. As one of the leading 5G SA network operators in Singapore, M1 looks forward to delivering greater innovation and bespoke services to consumers as well as enterprises through seamless 5G connectivity.Available in more areas now, M1 's True 5G SA network covers about 90% of Singapore including CBD, Marina Bay Financial Centre, key town centres and high data usage areas such as Ang Mo Kio, Bishan, Chinatown, Clementi, Orchard Road, Pasir Ris, Paya Lebar, Sengkang, Tampines and Woodlands. As a frontrunner in Singapore's 5G development, M1 has embarked on early 5G SA use cases and trials as early as 2019. Following its official True 5G rollout in mid-2021, M1 has made significant progress across various industries through commercialised 5G use cases and has brought greater benefits to consumers beyond high-speed connectivity.Hashtag: #M1

About M1

M1, a subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, is Singapore's first digital network operator, providing a suite of communications services, including mobile, fixed line and fibre offerings, to over two million customers.

Since the launch of its commercial services in 1997, M1 has achieved many firsts – becoming one of the first operators to be awarded one of Singapore's two nationwide 5G standalone network licences, first operator to offer nationwide 4G service, as well as ultra high-speed fixed broadband, fixed voice and other services on the Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN).

M1's mission is to drive transformation and evolution in Singapore's telecommunications landscape through cutting-edge technology and made-to-measure offerings. For more information, visit m1.com.sg

