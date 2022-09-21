C-level roundtable session focuses on critical IT security concerns and challenges

MANILA, PHILIPPINES - Media OutReach - 21 September 2022 - Regionaltelecommunications and network solutions provider ViewQwest recently hosted an exclusive C-level roundtable discussion with IT leaders in the Philippines, focusing on the country's rapidly evolving network and security landscape and the support required as it forges ahead with its digitalisation agenda. The discussion was moderated by Charmaine Valmonte, Chief Information Security Officer of the Aboitiz Group and attended by CIOs, CTOs, CISOs and senior IT executives from some of the top enterprises in the Philippines, in sectors such as banking, insurance, retail, energy, manufacturing, BPO and others.The event was organised in partnership with The Ortus Club, a part of its global knowledge-sharing event series where decision-makers come together to discuss key focus topics. ViewQwest was represented by its Chief Executive Officer Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Marketing Officer Jurist Francisco-Gamban and members of the ViewQwest Philippines team.During the roundtable, the participants focused on the critical IT concerns and challenges their organisations faced amidst implementing digitalisation. These include keeping IT costs in check while improving network security and performance, implementing network and security integration, compliance with data sovereignty and residency, and managing multivendor complexity. In addition, the participants were keen to discover best practices in balancing a customer-centric experience while maintaining strong security, addressing standards compliance of cloud-based security and its integration with current on-premise solutions, and communicating the value of security to their Board of Directors.Vignesa Moorthy, Chief Executive Officer of ViewQwest, commented: "With fast-growing adoption of digital technologies in the country and the pervasiveness of archipelago-wide enterprise networks ranging from large offices and branches to small neighbourhood outlets, ViewQwest has found a strong demand for our bespoke approach to network and security transformation in the Philippines. We have leveraged our network expertise and global carrier relationships as a fixed network telco to deliver integrated managed network and security solutions in the country, in partnership with global cybersecurity leaders." Since entering the Philippine market in 2019, ViewQwest has grown its clientele and now supports the needs of top Philippines enterprises such as LBC Express, Philippine Airlines, East West Bank and the Development Bank of the Philippines.For more details on ViewQwest, please visit https://corporate.viewqwest.com/ Hashtag: #ViewQwest

About ViewQwest

Established in 2001, ViewQwest is a leading telecommunications service provider of domestic and global connectivity, managed SASE, SD-WAN and other network and security solutions. It has been consistently recognised as Singapore's fastest Fixed Network Provider in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Intelligence. In 2021, Ookla also named ViewQwest the Most Consistent Fixed Network in Singapore.

In 2016, ViewQwest expanded into Malaysia as a fully licensed operator with Network Facility Provider (NFP), Network Service Provider (NSP) and Application Service Provider (ASP) licences. In 2019, it commenced commercial operations in the Philippines and, in 2022, expanded into Hong Kong to further extend its market coverage for Managed SASE, SD-WAN and cybersecurity solutions.

For more information, visit https://viewqwest.com/.

