North Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022 - Lion One Metals LimitedLion Oneis pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Eight Capital and Canaccord Genuity Corp., as co-lead underwriters and joint bookrunners, pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a "bought deal" basis,16,240,000 units of the Companyat a price of C$0.77 per Unitfor total gross proceeds of C$12,504,800 (the "Offering").Each Unit will consist of one common share (a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one-half (1/2) of one common share purchase warrant (each whole common share purchase warrant, a "Warrant") of the Company. Each Warrant shall be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price per Warrant Share of C$1.05 for a period of 36 months from the closing date of the Offering.If, following the closing of the Offering, the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the principal exchange on which the Shares are listed for any 20 consecutive trading days equals or exceeds C$1.75, the Company may, upon providing written notice to the holders of Warrants, accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to the date that is 30 days following the date of such written noticeIn addition, the Company has agreed to grant the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, for a period of 30 days after the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering, on the same terms as the Offering, to cover over-allotments and for market stabilization purposes.The net proceeds from the sale of the Units will be used for exploration and development of the Company's Tuvatu Gold Project, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes.The Units will be offered by way of a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 13, 2022. The Prospectus Supplement will be filed in Alberta, British Columbia and Ontario and, together with the related base shelf prospectus, will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com Closing of the Offering is expected to take place on or about September 28, 2022 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to the receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.The securities offered in the Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.On behalf of the Board of Directors ofLion One Metals LimitedChairman and CEOFor further informationContact Investor RelationsToll Free (North America) Tel: 1-855-805-1250Email: [email protected] Website: www.liononemetals.com Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.Hashtag: #LionOneMetals

About Lion One Metals Limited

Lion One's flagship asset is 100% owned, fully permitted high grade Tuvatu Alkaline Gold Project, located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. Lion One envisions a low-cost high-grade underground gold mining operation at Tuvatu coupled with exciting exploration upside inside its tenements covering the entire Navilawa Caldera, an underexplored yet highly prospective 7km diameter alkaline gold system. Lion One's CEO Walter Berukoff leads an experienced team of explorers and mine builders and has owned or operated over 20 mines in 7 countries. As the founder and former CEO of Miramar Mines, Northern Orion, and La Mancha Resources, Walter is credited with building over $3 billion of value for shareholders.