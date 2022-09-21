Newport Beach, California - Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2022 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV:) (OTC Pink:) ("") Greenbriar is pleased to announce that it has just been notified by the Company's US Securities Counsel that the Company is eligible for a listing on the NYSE American Stock Exchange with an initial USD $2.00 share price. The NYSE American listing requirements are found on this following link:On August 12, 2022 the US Securities and Exchange Commission completed their full review of Greenbriar's Full Registration Statement and Greenbriar is now a fully reporting US Registered Public Company. Greenbriar will immediately apply to the NYSE American upon the USD $2.00 price.Phone: 949.903.5906Fax: 604.608.9572Hashtag: #Greenbriar

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of renewable energy and sustainable real estate. With long-term, high impact, contracted sales agreements in key project locations and led by a successful, industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.