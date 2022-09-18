Promotes Inclusive Caring Culture

100 volunteers write 'one heart' in the form of a "1" and a "heart-shape" in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team

In Hong Kong, Mr. Weber Lo (fourth from left), Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, together with Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team members and representatives of the Hong Kong Young Women's Christian Association, accompanies elderly dementia patients and their carers to participate in five senses experience-related activities, including making pizzas

Led by corporate management teams, volunteers from Plaza 66 and Grand Gateway 66 in Shanghai, together with several hairdressers, offer free haircutting services for elderly dementia patients in elderly centers

Volunteers from Westlake 66 in Hangzhou have on-site visits with the elderly in communities, giving gift packs to them respectively

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 September 2022 - On September 17, Hang Lung Properties (SEHK stock code: 00101) (the "Company" or "Hang Lung") held its annual nationwide volunteer day in Hong Kong and nine cities across mainland China and celebrated the 10anniversary of the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team. Inspired by the theme, "Diversity and Inclusion – Caring for the Elderly", the campaign combined the efforts of over 1,200 corporate volunteers to reach out to nearly 5,500 senior citizens in activities carefully curated to demonstrate heartfelt care and concern for building an inclusive and compassionate community.Mr. Weber Lo, Chief Executive Officer of Hang Lung Properties, said, "Hang Lung has always actively contributed to society through community investment projects that enhance public wellbeing, promote diversity and inclusion and enrich lives. The 10anniversary of Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team is an important milestone. Here, I would like to express my sincere appreciation to the volunteers for living up our mottoand for their continuous dedication to the community's sustainable growth."Population aging is a global phenomenon. There is pressing need to tackle social issues and challenges faced by the elderly with dementia and living alone. This year's Hang Lung nationwide volunteer day focused on this area of need with a desire to arouse awareness and promote an inclusive caring culture in society. Collectively with local governments, tenants and NGOs, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Teams from Hong Kong and nine Mainland cities curated activities and provided care and support where it is most needed. Activities included visiting elderly centers and residential communities, distributing handmade gift packs, providing haircutting services, helping with house cleaning, and playing interactive games to enrich the lives of elderly.In Hong Kong, the management team of Hang Lung led 100 volunteers to the HKYWCA Sydney Leong Holiday Lodge on Lantau Island together with a group of elderly dementia patients and their carers, to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and relax surrounded by nature. Activities included making DIY pizzas and creating wood chunk paintings as well as experiencing the forest therapy. Some of the volunteers also visited households with physically-weak senior citizens in Tai O, and provided assistance for their physical and mental health needs. In addition, the Five Senses Training Tools were distributed to families with dementia patients and people in need in the community, to help train up their senses to slow down deterioration.Established in Hong Kong in 2012, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team actively cooperates with various community groups and charitable organizations to support wellbeing in society. Over the past decade, the Hang Lung As One Volunteer Team has set up 12 teams across 11 projects in nine cities in mainland China, which take part in a range of social service activities to promote diversity and inclusion, the health and wellbeing of senior citizens, youth education and development, and environmental protection, with more than 9,500 volunteers and over 112,000 accumulated service hours.Under the Diversity and Inclusion area of the Company's community investment initiatives, Hang Lung recently announced the launch of the "Hang Lung Future Women Leaders Program", a nationwide program which aims to unleash the potential and sharpen the competitive edge of young female university students, thereby empowering their diversified development through mentorship, leadership training, and an internship. In the inaugural edition, the program targets 200 female university students across the country and engages 40 elite women leaders as the mentors.Hashtag: #HangLung

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited (SEHK stock code: 00101) creates compelling spaces that enrich lives. Headquartered in Hong Kong, Hang Lung Properties develops and manages a diversified portfolio of world-class properties in Hong Kong and the nine Mainland cities of Shanghai, Shenyang, Jinan, Wuxi, Tianjin, Dalian, Kunming, Wuhan and Hangzhou. With its luxury positioning under the "66" brand, the company's Mainland portfolio has established its leading position as the "Pulse of the City". Hang Lung Properties is recognized for leading the way in enhanced sustainability initiatives in real estate as it pursues sustainable growth by connecting customers and communities.



At Hang Lung Properties – We Do It Well.



For more information, please visit www.hanglung.com.