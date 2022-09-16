Greater speed from planning to execution: Ad campaigns are designed and managed directly on foodpanda's platform, which allows for quicker implementation. Ads can go live on foodpanda's platform in just two weeks from the time of campaign sign-off – faster than industry standards. Ad assets also have prime visibility on the order tracking page, which captures consumers' attention for a longer period (up to 30 minutes for quick-commerce deliveries, for example) and as a result, video ads have a 70-80 per cent completion rate. Flexible execution: With panda ads, advertisers tailor their campaigns to incorporate a variety of solutions, ranging from in-app advertising, to digital marketing channels, depending on their unique objectives. The widest reach on a single on-demand delivery platform in Asia: As the largest food and grocery delivery platform in Asia (outside China), foodpanda provides the largest reach in the region, across 11 markets – providing the widest coverage among all on-demand delivery players in the region. An integrated ecosystem for better results: For advertisers to achieve better results, ads can run across all foodpanda verticals – from food delivery and pick-up, to grocery deliveries via pandamart and foodpanda shops. With a user base that regularly orders food and groceries, panda ads is especially ideal for brands who want to reach out to digital-native consumers who value convenience. Exclusive advertising: foodpanda offers selected partners exclusive opportunities to collaborate with its beloved brand ambassador, Pau-Pau. This adds an exclusive foodpanda touch, and a stronger connection to consumers who relate to Pau-Pau.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 September 2022 -foodpanda, the largest food and grocery delivery platform in Asia outside of China, has officially launched its suite of advertising technology (AdTech) and marketing solutions, panda ads. Initially introduced in 2021 as a proof of concept, panda ads provides brand partners with advertising opportunities, helping brands reach millions of digital-native customers beyond traditional channels. With the launch, foodpanda unveils a fresh suite of integrated advertising features that encompass the foodpanda app, digital marketing assets and new partnership programmes.Globally, the market potential for AdTech is expected to reach US$ 1 trillion by 2030. Delivery Hero, foodpanda's parent company, predicted that AdTech services would generate more than €2 billion by 2024/25. Through panda ads, foodpanda aims to help brands increase their visibility and reach, improve sales conversion and build brand awareness to drive sales. panda ads is available in 11 markets across Asia – Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Bangladesh and Pakistan.As an integrated advertising solution, panda ads offers a full suite of advertising options, from static or carousel images, to videos and lead-generating ads. Brands can also leverage foodpanda's social media channels and enter collaborative partnerships across foodpanda's verticals. These build brand visibility, and allow for performance tracking and monitoring. panda ads supports brands with their digital marketing campaigns by providing:Brands that have already signed up for panda ads span a broad range of industries, including Tiger Brokers, Heineken, Huawei, and many others. Designed for a seamless experience in the native app environment, panda ads will engage users without disrupting their experience on foodpanda. foodpanda will support brands through their entire campaign journey, from ideation, activation and measurement, with full reporting and insights-sharing.foodpanda has also joined forces with leading media investment agency GroupM. With this strategic partnership, GroupM clients can tap into the fast-growing AdTech space by activating foodpanda's in-app advertising and other media assets, and collaborate with foodpanda on brand partnerships and campaigns. The partnership spans seven markets – Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Pakistan, Hong Kong and Taiwan."foodpanda has worked extensively to improve our ads solutions over the past year, and we are excited to offer advertisers a new, full suite of ad solutions with panda ads," says Kiranjeet Singh Purba, Senior Director, Advertising & Partnerships at foodpanda. "We are especially thrilled to kick off our panda ads launch with a partnership with leading agency GroupM, and believe this will help their clients tap into new areas of digital marketing in Asia."Together with GroupM, foodpanda looks to further enhance its AdTech vertical by bridging the online gap between brands and customers.Toni Ruotanen, Head of Commerce APAC at GroupM Nexus says: "Our partnership with panda ads covers an extensive region – across seven markets – opening up expansive possibilities for our clients in the digital and mobile space to enhance their brand visibility and increase business impact. panda ads' innovative tech will see a great degree of personalisation and targeted advertisements, which charts the way forward in retail media."For more information, click here https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/pandaads/ Hashtag: #foodpanda

