GENEVA, SWITZERLAND - Media OutReach - 15 September 2022 - Justin Sun, founder of TRON, published an article titled "The Future of the Blockchain Industry Is Undoubtedly Bright" on the website of the Milken Institute recently. "As an emerging and disruptive technology, the crypto industry has been and will continue to stumble as it grows," Sun says in the article. However, "winter inevitably gives way to spring", he adds, "the future of the blockchain industry is undoubtedly bright."Sun first points out, "in recent years, blockchain has witnessed a leap of faith in adoption amongst mainstream organizations, financial institutions, and developers alike. According to statistics from CoinMarketCap, almost four new cryptocurrencies are created every day, and the NFT market has exploded by over 20x since 2020."Sun further discusses the future of the blockchain: "Nevertheless, the blockchain industry's promise extends beyond its technological breakthroughs. It has the potential to fundamentally transform how we operate as a society in the future; one example is the revolutionary premise of Web3." He believes that the adoption and development of Web3 may "usher in the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) as a new form of global organization".Sun takes TRONDAO as a case in point: "TRONDAO, one of the most active blockchain platforms, has already transformed into the largest global crypto DAO in less than one year since its origin.""I'm proud of the people: the thinkers, the developers, the users, and the supporters of the TRON DAO ecosystem all around the globe," Sun writes.Justin Sun has reportedly been invited to participate in the 2022 Milken Institute Asia Summit on September 29. He is expected to have a conversation with Curtis S. Chin, Chair of the Asia Center, about issues including crypto technology and the digital economy.The Milken Institute is a non-partisan, non-profit economic and policy think tank. Its Milken Institute Asia Summit is an annual event that brings together CEOs, senior government officials, and senior financial executives around the world to discuss feasible solutions to various challenges. Scheduled to be held on September 28-30, 2022, in Singapore, the ninth Summit sets its theme as "The World Transformed". Previously, Justin Sun attended the eighth Asian Summit in 2021 as a panel speaker in the "Crypto's Continuing Chronicles'' session.The full text is as follows:

