Bring high-quality nutrition support to underprivileged families during the pandemic

Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong donated infant formulas to local NGOs to help underprivileged families in the pandemic



Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong donated infant formulas to local NGOs to help underprivileged families in the pandemic



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 15 September 2022 - Mead Johnson Nutrition Hong Kong (MJNHK) partnered with several local NGOs to donate 3,500 tins of Enfa A+ NeuroPro, Enfa A2 NeuroPro and Enfamama A+ NeuroPro formula products to underprivileged families that hit hard by the pandemic to show MJNHK's commitment of taking care of the community, so as to provide nurturing children's best start in life."During the epidemic, we continue to care for the community and the healthy growth of our children. Thank you to our NGO partners for connecting with the needy and joining hands with us to bring high-quality nutritional support to underprivileged families promptly, fight the epidemic and overcome difficulties together." said Mr. Pankaj Agarwal, General Manager, Hong Kong, Taiwan & Cross Border of Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited.Since the outbreak of the severe pandemic, MJNHK has quickly contacted several local non-profit organizations to provide immediate high-quality nutritional support to underprivileged families. So far, MJNHK has donated 3,500 tins of formula products through St. James' Settlement FOOD-CO, J Life Foundation, Mission To New Arrivals and Feeding Hong Kong to support more than 1,500 underprivileged families to fight the epidemic together.Ms. Connie Ng, Senior Manager, Charity Services of St. James' Settlement said, "We work with like-minded partners to cultivate a culture of save and share and solicit resources for poverty alleviation. We are grateful to have MJNHK as our partner for letting us send food to help more underprivileged families."Ms. Elli Fu, CEO of J Life Foundation said, "Thanks to MJNHK 's donation to provide food assistance to the underprivileged families members who mainly live in Sham Shui Po and adjacent areas. I hope this makes them feel warmer under the pandemic."Mr. Leung YauTung, Chief Executive Officer of Mission To New Arrivals said, "We have been mobilizing the community to act justly with love and connect with various parties to pull together resources to help the needy. We are delighted to be collaborating with MJNHK to help underprivileged families."Mr. Billy Yeung, CEO of Feeding Hong Kong said, "The ongoing epidemic has brought enormous economic and psychological pressure to underprivileged families. We are very grateful to have MJNHK as our partner to provide food assistance to the grassroots families and their children over the past few months to meet their immediate needs."Hashtag: #MeadJohnsonNutritionHongKong

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited

Mead Johnson Nutrition has been established for more than a century. Since its founding in 1905, the renowned infant and child nutrition brand has led the way in developing science-based pediatric nutrition products, guided by the mission to nourish the world's children for the best start in life. Currently, Mead Johnson Nutrition provides more than 70 products in over 50 countries.



Excellent quality has helped Mead Johnson Nutrition earn the trust of nutritionists and parents. Its dedicated and rigorous approach, continuous innovation, tireless pursuit of excellence, and caring feedback to the community have also helped establish a good brand image.



Mead Johnson Nutrition (Hong Kong) Limited has been in Hong Kong for over half a century. It provides Hong Kong parents with high-quality, science-based products, various parenting information, and professional advice, gaining trust and support from parents.



Mead Johnson Nutrition's scientists and healthcare professionals are focusing their efforts on the formula for children with different nutritional needs. Mead Johnson Nutrition is one of the very few brands that insists on producing the formula for children with special needs, giving them hope.



For more information, visit http://www.meadjohnson.com.hk/