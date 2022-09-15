Chunghwa Telecom Singapore engages Aruba Managed Services to help customers manage overseas sites, accelerating global strategic deployment

Image: Director and General Manager of Growth and Emerging Markets and Taiwan at Aruba Magic Hsu (Left) and General Manager of Chunghwa Telecom Singapore Roger Liu (Right) conducted a signing ceremony to jointly provide flexible and agile overseas managed services to enterprise customers.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 15 September 2022 - Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company (NYSE:HPQ), today announced its partnership with Chunghwa Telecom Singapore to provide managed services for global enterprise customers, enabling them to deploy modern networks with increased flexibility, agility, and security as they expand into overseas markets. With Aruba Managed Services, customers can focus on developing their core businesses while expanding into Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, speeding up the execution of their global expansion strategies.In 2016, Taiwan launched the "New Southbound Policy" initiative, which has driven Taiwanese enterprises to make inroads into the Southeast Asian market. However, unforeseen factors, such as turbulent market dynamics and unpredictable pandemic-related restrictions and policies, have increased challenges faced by enterprises in their market expansion efforts, such as budget accuracies, talent shortages, network complexity, and others. Many companies have thus adopted new ways to manage and maintain their network infrastructure, including integrating international leased lines with the Internet, high-speed wireless workplaces, remote secure collaboration, and flexible payment solutions to drive business mobility as well as provide better network experiences for customers and employees."We offer one-stop services from edge to cloud to help enterprises expand their business," said Magic Hsu, Director and General Manager of Growth and Emerging Markets and Taiwan at Aruba. "The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increased popularity of managed services in Taiwan and ASEAN countries. Aruba continues to work with new partners to help enterprises strengthen their continuous operations capability, thereby driving their business growth."Chunghwa Telecom Singapore, Aruba's Managed Services Provider (MSP), provides fully hosted multinational network services for enterprises, helps customers manage their overseas sites including transnational factories, sales offices, branches, and data centers. In addition, Chunghwa Telecom offers flexible payment options that allow businesses to expand their business more easily. At the same time, the full range of managed services provide customers with fast and efficient modern network management, which can be remotely adjusted and locally supported when issues arise, thus reducing overseas manpower and initial operating costs.Aruba's integrated infrastructure can integrate routers, controllers, software-defined network gateways, and private virtual networks at different locations including company headquarters, branches, and remote offices. IT staff can keep track of the operations of wired and wireless network devices on a single management platform anytime and anywhere."Chunghwa Telecom Singapore is equipped with professional network design and management experiences. With Aruba's NaaS (Network as a Service) solution, we believe we can help our customers adapt to constantly evolving business needs and improve their productivity and business agility, thus creating new revenue sources for our customers and create a multi-win situation for our customers, partners and government." said Roger Liu, General Manager of Chunghwa Telecom Singapore.For more information about Aruba's NaaS, please visit: https://www.arubanetworks.com/zh-hant/solutions/naas/ Hashtag: #Aruba

About Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, is the global leader in secure, intelligent edge-to-cloud networking solutions that use AI to automate the network, while harnessing data to drive powerful business outcomes. With Aruba ESP (Edge Services Platform) and as-a-service options, Aruba takes a cloud-native approach to helping customers meet their connectivity, security, and financial requirements across campus, branch, data center, and remote worker environments, covering all aspects of wired, wireless LAN, and wide area networking (WAN).



To learn more, visit Aruba at www.arubanetworks.com. For real-time news updates, follow Aruba on Twitter and Facebook, and for the latest technical discussions on mobility and Aruba products, visit the Airheads Community at community.arubanetworks.com.





About Chunghwa Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd

Chunghwa Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd is Chunghwa Telecom's corporate customer service office in Singapore and Malaysia. Chunghwa Telecom's international intelligent internet provides information and communication solutions for Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and other Southeast Asian markets, in the domestic and international fixed communication, internet services, machinery and office space information and communication construction and beyond. In recent years, the company has introduced advanced technologies such as SDWAN, information security, AI and hybrid cloud to provide one-stop services to help enterprises expand into Southeast Asia and penetrate the local market.



