The new Bang & Olufsen experiential store opens in K11 MUSEA today (14 Sept, 2022). The Guests of Honour are (from left): Mara Chow, Assistant General Manager, K11 Concepts Limited, Devin Pun, Vice President, K11 Concepts Limited, Jay Fung, Hong Kong Singer-Songwriter, Arnaud De Schuytter, the President of Bang & Olufsen Asia Pacific and Kent Doo, Commercial Director - Greater China, Bang & Olufsen.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 September 2022 - Bang & Olufsen unveils its newest store in Hong Kong’s prestigious cultural landmark, K11 MUSEA. Today marks the store’s grand opening with a design that brings vitality to the renowned Danish brand whilst complimenting the mall’s gleaming architecture. Joined by famous singer-songwriter, Jay Fung, the event themed “A new vision for sound” additionally announces the brand’s newest soundbar for home cinema aficionados, the Beosound Theatre.Founded in 1925, Bang & Olufsen’s heritage began with a vision to redefine how sound would be consumed for generations to come. Since then, the brand has shaped the history of audio technology with craftsmanship and high-fidelity sound like no other. In the everlasting spirit of innovation, the brand expands its initiative to connect with the young and rising generation through a bolder and more expressive look. The new store features more dynamic colors such as yellow with the façade renewed with Danish beach inspired slate stone finishes. Lustrous lighting invites guests into the storefront with a series of floating display of the brand’s most iconic Beoplay A9 speakers.By the store’s intentional segmentation, the guests are encouraged to immerse in the unique audio-visual experience of the various product lines and its iconic craftmanship. Each interaction is divided into a space to hear, see and feel each product. An independent audio room also encapsulates the ultimate cinematic experience by Bang & Olufsen.“In this digital age, we are bombarded with noise at every turn and the technology that promises to bring people closer together has instead left us disconnected. In response to this, our new experiential store provides us with a platform to flaunt a revigorated Bang & Olufsen to our Hong Kong audience, but it especially lets us present an artisanal experience in our store where sound is meant to be seen, felt and heard,” saidSucceeding the global announcement of the latest, the grand opening teases the brand’s breakthrough soundbar made to redefine the home cinematic experience. It is made of 12 speaker drivers within a single sleek soundbar, the polished extendable aluminium wings will allow customization to fit TVs of all sizes. It introduces a new three-dimensional sound directivity due to the patent-pending combination of the direct, side- and up-firing speakers.Made to last for generations, a modular design provides flexibility to replace pieces of the soundbar maintaining its timeless quality and beautiful craftmanship; it is also inclusive of Bang & Olufsen’s own proprietary software platform called “Mozart”, which continues the heritage of creating a cross-generational home audio setup that connects seamlessly with products as far back as 1986. The soundbar will officially be available in-store in October 2022, view the product here Download the high-resolution event photos and product sheet HERE Hashtag: #BangOlufsen #BangOlufsenHK #BeosoundTheatre

About Bang & Olufsen

Bang & Olufsen is a luxury audio brand founded in 1925 in Struer, Denmark, by Peter Bang and Svend Olufsen whose devotion and vision remain the foundation for the company. For nearly a century, Bang & Olufsen has been pushing the boundaries of audio technology and the company continues to sit at the forefront of acoustic innovation.

Today, every Bang & Olufsen product is still characterized by the unique combination of beautiful sound, timeless design, and unrivalled craftsmanship. The company’s innovative and progressive products are sold worldwide in Bang & Olufsen stores, on bang-olufsen.com and in select retailers. The company employs approximately 1,000 people and operates in more than 70 markets. Bang & Olufsen’s shares are listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S.

Follow the conversation

@bangolufsenhongkong on Instagram

@bangolufsenhongkong on Facebook



Bang & Olufsen stores

K11 Musea store:

Shop 113, Level 1, K11 Musea, 18 Salisbury Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

t. 2265 7860





Causeway Bay store:

G/F. No. 24 – 25 Canal Road East, Causeway Bay

t. 2918 0007





ifc store:

Shop 2008-9, Podium Level 2, ifc mall, Central

t. 2526 8800