KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 14 September 2022 - Japan National Tourism Organization Kuala Lumpur Office (JNTO), as part of the Visit Japan Project for 2022, will be holding Japan Travel Fair 2022 (JTF 2022) this 16th to 18th September at Tropicana Gardens Mall, Petaling Jaya.Returning for the first time in three years on the 40th anniversary of Look East Policy, JTF 2022 aims to promote travel to Japan via a live event at a Tropicana Gardens Mall and an online event on the JNTO website."We're excited to showcase Japan's attractions and destinations to Malaysians again. The Japan government's recent announcements on the gradual easing of international border restrictions have led to us receiving many inquiries about traveling to Japan, so we hope that JTF's return will also encourage similar responses from everyone. It's also the first time we're holding it as a hybrid event, accessible through our JNTO website." said Executive Director of JNTO KL, Ms Fumi Matsumoto.A variety of fun activities await, such as a Japanese taiko drums performance, appearances by local talents and travel influencers, Japanese food experiences, photo sessions with cosplayers and much more. An exciting highlight would be the lucky draw grand prize sponsored by Malaysia Airlines, JAL and ANA.Exhibitors include locally-based travel agents and various Japanese organizations and companies, which will be a great opportunity for the public to gain inspiration and information about their next trip to Japan. For more information, check out JTF 2022's official website

About JNTO Kuala Lumpur Office

JNTO is a non-profit governmental organization of Japan and JNTO Kuala Lumpur's office is involved in a variety of activities in Malaysia to promote and encourage tourists from Malaysia to consider Japan as a top destination in their travel plans. For more information, visit https://www.japan.travel/en/my/

