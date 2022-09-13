Retaining its Status as a Constituent of Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 13 September 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be recognised for its Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') performance at the ESG Achievement Awards 2021/2022 (the 'Awards'), winning the ESG Benchmark Award - Silver Award and the Outstanding Sustainability and Dividend Growth Award. Due to its ESG achievement, KLN has also retained its status as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index ('HSSUSB'), one of the 96 Hong Kong listed companies on the index.Organised by the Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB), the Awards are based on the degree to which ESG elements are being integrated into the business and operation of a company, as well as how the elements can create long-term values across aspects such as sustainability strategy, corporate governance, social and environment, and overall disclosure and communication. While the HSSUSB is one of the five indexes under the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series, which provides a benchmark for sustainability investments. Constituents of the HSSUSB are Hong Kong-listed companies with outstanding corporate sustainability performance.William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "The recognitions we received is hugely encouraging, as that has proven our ESG framework and performance is right on track. And as the global supply chain continues to face various challenges, our sustainability framework would become the building blocks for our efficient operations, environmental and community contributions and effective stakeholders' engagement, helping us to adapt to market shocks and capture future opportunities. Looking ahead, we will continue to follow our sustainability vision and strategy, and create value for the greater community and investors through sustainable logistics solutions."

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





About The Institute of ESG & Benchmark

The Institute of ESG & Benchmark (IESGB) is a non-profit organisation founded in 2020, which endeavors to elevate stakeholders' awareness and knowledge towards Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) across all industry sectors. By organising ESG relevant trainings and events, IESGB hopes to lead and strengthen the ESG standards and development in Hong Kong and Asia.





About The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series

The Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series provides benchmark for sustainability investments. Constituent selection is based on a robust process that includes consideration of the results from a sustainability assessment undertaken by Hong Kong Quality Assurance Agency (HKQAA), an independent and professional assessment body, using its proprietary sustainability assessment and rating framework. The process ensures that indices in the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index Series are objective, reliable and of high investability, making them excellent benchmarks for index funds that adopt a corporate sustainability theme.



