Vancouver, Canada - Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2022 -is pleased to announce it has entered into an agreement with ABH Engineering Inc. ("ABH") to conduct two sensor-based ore sorting assessments of the HAT Deposit with the objective to lower the cutoff grade in the Company's recently commissioned maiden resource estimate.Leading the assessments will be ABH Project manager Brent Hilscher, P.Eng. who has completed over 60 ore sorting studies and has led design and construction projects for multiple major companies in the mining industry.Doubleview President and CEO, Mr. Farshad Shirvani stated "Lowering the cutoff grade in a resource estimate could significantly increase the quality of the HAT Deposit. Utilizing ore sorting technology could result in an increased Net Present Value ("NPV") and Internal Rate of Return ("IRR") if the deposit potentially advances to the prefeasibility stage and beyond."The first of two assessments will test the economic potential of sensor-based particle sorting with the objective to dramatically increase a future mill grade.The second assessment will look at the potential to use bulk sorting technologies to provide moderate increases to future mill grades at exceptionally low CAPEX and OPEX costs.ABH Project Manager Mr. Hilscher commented "Based on current mineralogy, utilizing both ore sorting methods could have a significant benefit to the Hat Deposit's NPV and IRR."Doubleview has recently announced that the HAT Deposit is entering its next phase of development as the Company is developing a polymetallic resource containing strategic metals in British Columbia, which is a necessary step in advancing Canada's energy security.Brent Hilscher P.Eng. is Doubleview's Qualified Person with respect to the Hat Project as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release. He is independent of Doubleview.

About Doubleview Gold Corp.

Doubleview Gold Corp., a mineral resource exploration and development company, is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and is publicly traded on the TSX-Venture Exchange [TSX-V: DBG], [OTCQB: DBLVF], [GER: A1W038], [Frankfurt: 1D4]. Doubleview identifies, acquires and finances precious and base metal exploration projects in North America, particularly in British Columbia. Doubleview increases shareholder value through acquisition and exploration of quality gold, copper and silver properties and the application of advanced state-of-the-art exploration methods. The Company's portfolio of strategic properties provides diversification and mitigates investment risk.

