SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 September 2022 - The Marketing Practice has acquired APAC-based ABM, demand and media specialists Rombii. It’s the company’s first acquisition in the region and its fifth in the last 18 months, making it the largest B2B tech marketing specialist in the world.The acquisition of Rombii will enable The Marketing Practice to accelerate its growth across APAC following the success of its Sydney offices, led by Mari Kauppinen, who took up the role of managing director when it launched in January 2021. Through this latest acquisition, The Marketing Practice adds to its market-leading demand generation and ABM portfolio and will now employ over 80 people in Australia and Singapore.Coming quickly after recent acquisitions in North America and EMEA, the acquisition of Rombii is another step in The Marketing Practice’s ambition to create a world-beating growth platform for B2B globally.The combined group has a strong track record of delivering pan-APAC programmes and this acquisition will enable operations to gather substantial pace across the breadth of the region.Rombii will provide further capabilities to The Marketing Practice in media, data, audience insight and sales activation. With offices in Singapore and Sydney, it reflects a significant investment in the APAC market. For Rombii, becoming part of The Marketing Practice offers its clients global scale and delivery.The Marketing Practice now employs over 500 people worldwide, representing the next milestone in the first phase of the company’s growth and firmly establishing its capabilities for providing a truly global end-to-end offering for its clients.Rombii’s founder Sam Howell and its managing director Marcus Wilkinson will remain in their roles. Rombii joins US-based Campaign Stars and 90octane alongside Kingpin and Omobono, all of which were acquired in the last 18 months and will fall under The Marketing Practice brand.Backed by Horizon Capital, The Marketing Practice is bringing together the very best in specialist B2B marketing in a fully integrated strategy, helping clients take more accountability for growth and revenue impact, so that marketing becomes theengine room for growthin B2B businesses.Hashtag: #TheMarketingPractice

About The Marketing Practice

Founded in 2002, The Marketing Practice is a global B2B marketing leader with offices in the UK, US, Germany, Singapore and Australia. It employs over 500 people and helps large and growing B2B companies to win new customers, grow existing customers and improve channel performance.

The Marketing Practice is an established leader in brand activation,account-based marketing and demand generation, and clients include ServiceNow, Salesforce and Lenovo.

It believes B2B marketing works best when it’s thought of as an engine to drive growth, rather than a series of projects. Combining creative and strategy with data, digital, martech and inside sales capabilities, the business partners with clients to create outcomes, not just outputs.

It ranks in the top 10 International B2B agencies year-in, year-out, according to B2B Marketing.

For more information, please visit: https://themarketingpractice.com

About Rombii

Rombii is Asia Pacific's first choice for B2B digital media and marketing services for engaging technology buyers and IT business decision makers.

Its team has an expert understanding of business technology audiences and how to use today's digital tools and engagement tactics to reach them in the region. Rombii has created powerful solutions for marketers in the IT Industry that allow it to identify and activate customers and directly influence sales pipeline. Rombii has three core pillars of expertise including digital advertising, demand generation and social outreach, that come together to form its unique Account Based Marketing approach.

https://rombii.com/

About Horizon Capital

Horizon Capital is a private equity investor specialising in technology and business services. The firm was established by senior investment professionals who identified a significant market opportunity to invest in businesses in these sectors valued up to £50m.

The partnership prides itself on its approach to helping business owners and managers realise their ambitions. Buy and build is at the heart of every Horizon Capital investment and the firm is a market leader in supporting companies pursuing this strategy.

Horizon Capital has a proven track record in generating premium returns on investments. The unprecedented growth it delivers in its portfolio companies has been underpinned by deep and long-term investor relationships that span across two decades.

For more information, please visit www.horizoncapital.co.uk

