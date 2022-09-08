In tandem with the growth of Singapore’s digital footprint, Temus aims to expand its 200-strong workforce by five-fold over the next three years.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 8 September 2022 - Temus was established in April 2021 by Temasek, in partnership with global digital services company UST, to accelerate the digital transformation of leading enterprises and public sector agencies in Singapore and beyond.Today, Temus counts some of the country's most future-forward government agencies and large enterprises as its customers. They span a range of industries including financial services and insurance, healthcare, education, consumer goods, telecommunications, infrastructure, energy and waste management, among others.To serve the digital aspirations of its growing base of customers, Temus' workforce has expanded to around 200 professionals in under 18 months, and is expected to grow by five-fold over the next three years. The company has attracted a strong bench of experienced talents in strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & artificial intelligence."Temus' growth momentum is a testament to our unique proposition of forging long-term partnerships with our customers while keeping 'value creation' at the heart of helping to shape their digital futures," said. "We will build on this promising start to accelerate the growth of Singapore's digital talent pool and build distinct digital capabilities for our customers – in tandem with the country's Smart Nation aspirations.""Temus was born into a generation-defining crisis, at a time when organisations accelerated their investments in digital to thrive," said. "Experts predict that by the end of this year, more than half the global economy will be powered by digital. Imagine what these digital transformations can do to uplift lives, raise productivity, and grow the economy. Temus was founded for these reasons and more. We remain committed to unlocking economic and societal value through holistic transformation."Temus announced an accelerated 'hire, place and train' programme, called Step IT Up x Temus, to broaden digital opportunities and expand the local digital talent pool for Singapore. Candidates with no prior coding or software programming training and experience will be given priority admission to the programme.Step IT Up was first introduced in 2014 by Temus' strategic partner UST, to create computer science career opportunities for minority and disadvantaged groups in the United States. Since then, the programme has run in Mexico, Poland, Australia, Costa Rica and Israel. About 87 per cent of graduates have secured digital and technology jobs at leading global companies, and 90 percent of them have stayed at least two years. Notably, none of these trainees had a technology background.Now available in Singapore, around 400 people are expected to benefit from Step IT Up x Temus by 2025. Candidates will be offered a full training sponsorship, financial stipend, and a full-time job when they graduate from their training."When Temus was founded, it was as much about building capabilities and value creation, as it was about organically developing digital talent. People and talent are central to any transformation and close to the purpose of Temus and at the heart of what we do, how we do it," said Srijay. "We are proud of the launch of Step IT Up x Temus. As our candidates digitally transform, so will we – and the customers we serve. I hope more people will join us and be the change."Application for the first batch of trainees will close on 24 October 2022 and training will commence on 28 November 2022. Interested candidates are welcome to apply to the programme at www.stepitup.temus.com Temus today announced the completion of its first acquisition, Dreamcloud, a home-grown Singapore-headquartered, and award-winning system integrator. Founded in 2011, Dreamcloud was one of the pioneers in the low-code space. They became the first partner of OutSystems in Southeast Asia in 2014, and today has one of Singapore's largest OutSystems delivery teams.The integration of Dreamcloud's capabilities will strengthen Temus' app development practice and complement its tech modernisation capabilities, to help customers develop, deploy, and scale digital solutions with speed."We are excited about this milestone because there is strong alignment between both organisations in terms of culture and purpose. Dreamcloud's low-code, high speed app development capabilities synergises with Temus' strategy to build a strong app development practice, and this will allow us to take a broader view of our customers' digital transformation initiatives and provide more holistic solutions," said. "Having the full support of Temus gives us the capability to deepen engagements with our global network of over 30 customers, and continue to offer them with cutting edge digital transformation solutions.""Organisations of every size and industry are transforming how they do business in the digital age –– speed, agility, and simplicity are at the heart of successful transformations," said KC. "As Temus grows, we will unlock even greater value for our customers by catalysing digital transformation holistically, for economic and societal impact."Hashtag: #Temus

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government's Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have ~200 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & AI. For more information, please visit www.temus.com.





Temasek is an investment company with a net portfolio value of S$403 billion (US$297b, €268b, £227b, RMB1.89t) as at 31 March 2022. Headquartered in Singapore, it has 12 offices in 8 countries around the world.



Temasek's Purpose "So Every Generation Prospers" guides it to make a difference for today's and future generations. The Temasek Charter defines its three roles as an Investor, Institution and Steward, and shapes its ethos to do well, do right and do good. Sustainability is at the core of all that Temasek does. It is committed to catalysing solutions to global challenges and activating capital – financial, human, social and natural – to bring about a better and more inclusive world for all.



For more information on Temasek, please visit www.temasek.com.sg.





For more than 22 years, UST has worked with the world's best companies to make a real impact through transformation. Powered by technology, inspired by people, and led by our purpose, we partner with our clients from design to operation. Through our nimble approach, we identify their core challenges, and craft disruptive solutions that bring their vision to life. With deep domain expertise and a future-proof philosophy, we embed innovation and agility into our clients' organizations—delivering measurable value and lasting change across industries, and around the world. Together, with over 30,000 employees in 30 countries, we build for boundless impact—touching billions of lives in the process. Visit us at www.ust.com.



