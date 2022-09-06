Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 September 2022 - BlueOnion, a leading global ESG modeling, and analytics platform is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. George Lam as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board with immediate effect.Dr. Lam's appointment will accelerate BlueOnion's international expansion and help it secure win-win relationships with key partners and strategic investors in the company's upcoming equity fundraising rounds for further growth.A champion for digital transformation, sustainable and inclusive development, ESG investment, and the Green Economy, Dr. Lam is the Chair of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Sustainable Business Network (ESBN). He holds senior positions in Hong Kong and the Asia Pacific region and is the immediate past Chairman of Cyberport, Hong Kong's digital technology flagship and global innovation hub."We are thrilled that Dr. Lam has agreed to join us as Group Chairman. His experience in capital markets and his endeavor in sustainability are in solidarity with BlueOnion's mission and vision for responsible investing and are invaluable to our growth. A corporate leader of his stature and experience will undoubtedly enhance the Group's governance structure and advance our ESG platform mission to ensure the proper utilization of ESG information within the entire financial ecosystem", says Elsa Pau, Group CEO of BlueOnion."I am excited to join BlueOnion to lead the board at a critical time in its development and global expansion. I have been very impressed with the strategic thinking behind the architecture of BlueOnion and the education angle taken to build into the functional capability of the highly intuitive platform. The BlueOnion solution will enable large corporations, asset allocators and family offices to better manage and maintain impact and green investment portfolios in line with emerging standards, such as TCFD, without wasting many resources', says Dr. George Lam.Hashtag: #BlueOnion #ESG #finance #analytics #platform #fintech #sustainability #development #investors #funds #portfolios #managers #UN #ESCAP #ESBN

About BlueOnion

BlueOnion is a purpose-driven organization and is a leading B2B2C ESG modeling and analytics platform with AI-driven visualizations and analytics for both buy side and sell side investors. It addresses the entire financial ecosystem's ESG and sustainability behavior and performance and helps asset owners and managers make ethical and responsibly intelligent decisions. BlueOnion has a board of directors who are prominent veterans in the finance and sustainability field and are enthusiasts to drive responsible investing.



Links

Linkedin- https://www.linkedin.com/company/blueonion/

Website - https://www.blueonion.today/



About Dr. George Lam, BBS, JP

Dr. George Lam has extensive international experience in general management, strategy consulting, corporate governance, direct investment, investment banking, and asset management.



Dr. Lam is a member of the Governance Committee of the Hong Kong Growth Portfolio and the Development Bureau Common Spatial Data Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, a member of the Court of the City University of Hong Kong and the Belt and Road and Greater Bay Area Committee of the Hong Kong Trade and Development Council, Chair of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific Sustainable Business Network, Vice Chairman of Pacific Basin Economic Council, and Chairman of the Permanent Commission on Economic and Financial Issues of the World Union of Small and Medium Enterprises.



Dr. Lam holds a Doctor of Philosophy and a Master of Public Administration from the University of Hong Kong and advanced degrees in subjects including Mathematics, Science, Law, Business Administration, and Public Administration from the University of Ottawa and Carleton University in Canada, Manchester Metropolitan University and the University of Wolverhampton in the UK, and the City University of Hong Kong.



A former member of the Hong Kong Bar, Dr. Lam is a Solicitor of the High Court of Hong Kong. He received the Director of the Year Award in 2013 and 2019, respectively, from the Hong Kong Institute of Directors (he was then a director of Hong Kong Education City and Chairman of Hong Kong Cyberport). In 2019, Dr. Lam was awarded by the HKSAR Government a Bronze Bauhinia Star (BBS) for serving the public and was appointed a Justice of the Peace (JP) in 2022 by HKSAR Government.



