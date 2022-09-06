HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 September 2022 - Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) -Citi announced today the appointment of Vicky Kong as Consumer Business Manager for Citibank Hong Kong and the Chief Executive of Citibank (Hong Kong) Limited, effective immediately. In this role, Vicky will oversee Citi's overall consumer banking business in Hong Kong, including the wealth strategy. She will report to Angel Ng, Head of Asia, Citi Global Wealth and Aveline San, Chief Executive Officer for Citi Hong Kong and Macau.Vicky began her career at Citi as a Management Associate, and progressed to roles in Retail Banking, Wealth Management and International Personal Banking. Before rejoining Citi, her most recent roles were Standard Chartered Bank's Regional Head of Wealth Management, for Greater China, North Asia and Hong Kong, and Global Head of Wealth Proposition.Commenting on the appointment, Angel Ng, Head of Asia, Citi Global Wealth said, "We are very pleased to have Vicky return to Citi, with her extensive management experience in retail banking and wealth management at local, regional and group level. There is no doubt that the wealth and consumer business will continue to grow and thrive as markets undergo rapid changes and people are putting more and more focus on managing their wealth. We are energized for the future and I truly believe that Vicky will lead the experienced and diverse consumer team to ever greater success as one of the Group's wealth management hubs, and will drive forward our ongoing digital transformation journey."Angel added, "At Citi, we are always committed to attracting, promoting and retaining talent. Vicky has been with Citi for 14 years in her early career path, we welcome her home to take on a role that is invaluable to us as we continue to build and expand our consumer and wealth business."Please click here to download Vicky Kong's bio and photo.Hashtag: #Citi

About Citi

Citi is a preeminent banking partner for institutions with cross-border needs, a global leader in wealth management and a valued personal bank in its home market of the United States. Citi does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions, providing corporations, governments, investors, institutions and individuals with a broad range of financial products and services.

