Everyone’s invited to the party! Celebrate iShopChangi’s 9th birthday this September in style with upsized deals, flash sales, giveaways, exclusive limited-edition sets, and rewards. Running until 30 September 2022, this is your chance to race to the best deals and toast to savings on beauty products, the latest electronics, and more.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 1 September 2022 - From 1 – 30 September 2022, join in the ultimate birthday bash as iShopChangi celebrates turning 9 ! Whether you are looking to stock up on your favourite wines and spirits or the latest beauty products, cash in on exciting bundle flash sales, 9.9 exclusive one-for-one deals, and weekly flash sitewide vouchers to slash your spending. It's a smashing birthday bash like no other, so raise your glasses to iShopChangi's 9birthday celebration!Non-travellers can make a toast to fabulous savings for selected products across iShopChangi throughout September. Start the first week, from 1 – 9 September, by locking in <99FLASH16> to enjoy 16% off, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend. Add everything you need to your shopping cart and check out with <99FLASH25> and take 25% off a minimum spend of S$1,000, capped at S$300. And there's plenty more where that came from. From 10 – 15 September, enjoy further savings sitewide and take 12% off no minimum spend with <9BD12>, capped at S$50 or 19% off a minimum spend of S$900 using <9BD19>, capped at S$180. Continue getting more bang for your buck at every cart-out from 16 – 22 September when you use <9BD10> to enjoy 10% off your cart, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend or raise the stakes and checkout using <9BD20> to save 20% off a minimum spend of S$400, capped at S$100. Shake off more dollars from 23 – 30 September with <9BD12> to enjoy 12% off your cart, capped at S$50 with no minimum spend. If you need more, there is <9BD15> that'll reduce any order worth S$400 by 15%, capped at S$90.But what if you're travelling? Fret not! All travellers can get in on the action from 1 – 30 September and enjoy 19% off a minimum spend of S$850 using <9BDTR19>, capped at S$175. Alternatively, gain access to 14% off with S$450 minimum spend, capped at S$100, with the code <9BDTR14>. Pulling out all stops to make this birthday bash extra special, shoppers can make the most of the Bundle Flash Sales that will be held every Friday in September. Feel the adrenaline rush from 10am to 11.59pm and be amongst the first 20 to mix-and-match any three products* and cart out at S$300 when using the code