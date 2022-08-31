The new most-anticipated programming event, TaiwanPlus Presents, brings Taiwan to the world with its colourful sceneries, magical discoveries, and dancing surprises

Taiwanese opera, folk performances, and glove puppetry take centerstage in brand new series 'Master Class' .

The new one-off program 'The Island of Diversity' showcases inspiring stories about NFT, eco-friendly wedding gowns, and a mountain chef.

The first 'Master Class' episode (premieres September 4) will highlight the traditional and prosperous Taiwanese Opera, which brings together beautiful scenery, dazzling light effects, splendid costumes, and elaborate singing, dialogue, acting, and acrobatics. Since 1929, the Ming Hua Yuan opera troupe has attracted countless opera fans from all over the world, creating a unique opera culture belonging to Taiwan. This episode will take viewers behind the scenes as Ming Hua Yuan faces a generational change, and as Taiwanese Opera Masters Tsui-Feng Sun and Chao-Hsien Chen pass on their experience, skills, and love to their apprentices for this classic form of theatrical production.

The second 'Master Class' episode (premieres September 11) will showcase how energetic and lively folk performances play a significant role in Taiwanese culture. The Chio Tian Folk Drums & Art Troupe is a well-known "Din-Tao" parade formation that reflects the spirit and values of the Taiwanese people. The troupe elevates its artistic quality by working with experts in music, dance, theatre, and martial arts—who in return, are taught all about the folk culture by the troupe leader. In this episode, Masters Zheng-Rong Xu, Shih-Min Chen, and Huai-Wen Hsu pass on their knowledge and tradition to their apprentices for this modern form of folk production.

The third 'Master Class' episode (premieres September 18) will bring Glove Puppetry—or "po-te-hi" in Taiwanese—centerstage as Taiwan's national art form and long-standing popular entertainment form. This documentary will follow esteemed puppeteer Yin-Chun's Wang journey as he apprentices with the grandmaster Hsi-Huang Chen to study the traditional glove puppetry style. It will also show how the traditional style contrasts with the golden ray style and how the new generation of puppeteers revamps this art form to attract new audiences.

Episodes 4 to 7—the 'Taiwan Revealed' series—will unveil Taiwan's green efforts in cultivating a circular economy (premieres September 25); ushering in a new generation of medical elite (premieres October 2); improving one's quality of life through biomedical technology (premieres October 9), and constantly developing smart agriculture (premieres October 16).

Episode 8—'The Island of Diversity' (premieres October 23)—will pay tribute to how Taiwan plays a pivotal role not only in the global tech supply chain but also in diversity and creativity. This episode will take viewers on a journey to witness various groundbreaking innovations by the Taiwanese, from the latest trending non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to the world's first eco-friendly wedding dress, to a group of nature-loving chefs who champion environmental sustainability. Through the lens of international talents, this compilation will bring forth an awe-inspiring collision between tradition and innovation.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 August 2022 - In collaboration with TaiwanPlus, Taiwan's first global English-language news and culture streaming platform, Warner Bros. Discovery has unveiled a culturally riveting programming event that will premiere on Discovery Channel. Programming will also be made available on TaiwanPlus for audiences worldwide. TaiwanPlus Presents tells a captivating story of how Taiwan has evolved into what it is today, from its rich history and traditions to its future-forward people. TaiwanPlus Presents consists of eight episodes spread across three programs: Master Class, Taiwan Revealed, and The Island of Diversity.

