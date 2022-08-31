SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 August 2022 - Quest Discovery Academy will soon be conducting career development training programme in Cambodia in association with partners, Singapore Cambodia International Academy (SCIA). The programme will take place in mid-September and is part of Quest Discovery Academy's efforts to introduce career development and employability skills to the emerging Cambodia market; expanding the reach of its services across Asia and beyond.A rising country in ASEAN with a rich culture, Cambodia is going through rapid economic growth with a young workforce. Quest Discovery Academy's career development workshops seek to provide students with the guidance they need to enter the workforce and succeed in both local and global market. The unique learning experience will be based on informed and structured methodology to help students learn more about themselves, acquiring new skills and plan their careers more effectively.Through the programme, participants will obtain valuable insights into their journey of career planning, personal branding, and professional development, as well as practical tips on how to find desirable jobs and internships. They will also get opportunities to discover their strengths and weaknesses and gain better awareness of themselves, as well as develop employability skills such as interview and communication skills. Participants will also learn how to prepare effective resumes and cover letters so they can present their best selves when entering the job market.Quest Discovery Academy is a career coaching consultancy firm in Singapore , and a learning and life coaching institute. Established by industry veterans, the team brings along more than 60 years of learning to provide career guidance and support, as well as coaching people in achieving their career goals. Having walked alongside students since 2018, Quest Discovery Academy's certified coaches have been helping people from all walks of life to discover their highest potential and develop a better understanding of themselves and the world. Quest Discovery Academy also offers a career coach certification program in Singapore for aspiring career coaches.For more information on Quest Discovery Academy or to learn about their programmes, please visit https://qda-asia.com/ Hashtag: #QuestDiscoveryAcademy

