(From Left) Mr. Johnny Ho, Chairman of Chamber of Security Industry, Mr. Davis Wong, President of The Federation of Hong Kong Property Management Industry, Mr. C.S. Lee, Director of Comasia Limited, Hon. Tony Tse Wai-chuen, BBS, JP, Chairperson of Property Management Services Authority (PMSA), Dr. Cheng Kam Wah, Edmond, President of The Hong Kong Association of Property Management Companies, Mr. Matthew Ng, Chairman of Chartered Institute of Housing Asian Pacific Branch;; and Ms. Ida Chi, Chairperson of Hong Kong Property Innovative Technology and Environmental Protection Association.