NCS organised an immersive NEXT launch simultaneously at Marquee in Singapore, THE LUME in Melbourne, and on a large-scale virtual platform with a metaverse experience and a digital human presenting future trends to clients and partners.

(Third from left) Mr Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS; Singtel Group Independent Non-executive Director Lim Swee Say; Senior Minister of State Tan Kiat How; Ms Wynthia Goh, Senior Partner and global Co-lead of NEXT at NCS; and other NCS NEXT leadership team in Singapore.