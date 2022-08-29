The winning teams of the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 29 August 2022 - OPPO today announced the ten winners of the inaugural OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator. The OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator has seen teams from around the world submit technology proposals aimed at tackling some of society’s biggest challenges. Following a three-month submission and judging process, the ten winning teams will share the RMB 3,000,000 (USD $460,000) prize fund and other resources provided by OPPO and its partners.An earphone that can easily optimize sleep quality; a system designed to detect earthquakes early with rapid intensity reporting; and a smartphone specially designed to provide a greater quality of listening experience for hearing impaired — these are just some of the proposals submitted to this year’s OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator. Launched in May this year, the Innovation Accelerator was established to support OPPO’s belief in “Virtuous Innovation” by seeking innovative proposals addressing key challenges in accessible technology and digital health. Over the three-month period, proposals were judged by a committee from OPPO Research Institute and partners. Proposals were judged against the four criteria of Feasibility, Innovation & Originality, Social Value, and Long-term Potential, with the following ten proposals being selected as the winners of this year’s program (displayed in no particular order):The ten winning proposals were selected from a total of 536 entries submitted by technology professionals, entrepreneurs, and social science researchers based in 39 countries and regions around the world. As part of the judging and selection process, demo events were held in Israel, India, and China. OPPO also made its debut appearance at VivaTech 2022 in France — Europe’s biggest startup and tech event — to promote the OPPO Innovation Accelerator and share its vision for a better and more inclusive future built on “Virtuous Innovation”."Over the past few months, we have seen hugely innovative solutions that leverage the power of science and technology to address some of the biggest issues facing society right now,” said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and President of OPPO Research Institute. "As we continue to explore and push the boundaries of technology, we do so in alignment with our mission of ‘Technology for Mankind, Kindness for the World’. Through technological innovation, we want to help society develop in a positive direction and bring the benefits of Virtuous Innovation to more people. In the future, we look forward to working with more innovators to tackle key problems like these through the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator.”With today’s most pressing challenges too big for any individual organization to tackle alone, OPPO established the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator to discover and develop technology that could help benefit those most in need of it. Following the announcement of the winners of this year’s Innovation Accelerator, OPPO will help the ten teams to further develop and promote their technologies by providing financial support, marketing resources, opportunities to apply their concepts in OPPO products, and exhibition of their ideas at global events.Over the years, OPPO has built up vast experience in the areas of accessible technology and digital health, leveraging its understanding of user needs and insights to create tailored solutions for specific groups of users. For example, the OPPO Find X3 series includes a Color Vision Enhancement feature designed to improve the visual experience for those with color vision deficiencies. OPPO has also brought aging adaptation to its ColorOS operating system and smart products to enable elderly users to enjoy the benefits and convenience of technology. Further to this, OPPO has established the OPPO Health Lab to develop preventative health solutions designed to help users develop healthy lifestyle habits. In the future, OPPO will continue to develop its own technology and work with innovators worldwide to bring the benefits of technology to more people.To learn more about the OPPO Research Institute Innovation Accelerator and this year’s winning proposals, please visit oppo.com/en/proposal/ Hashtag: #OPPO

