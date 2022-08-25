Singapore's ViewQwest and HKBN Enterprise Solutions join hands for a strategic win-win-win partnership focused on developing APAC market opportunities.

(From left - HKBNES: William Ho, CEO; Juliana Lam, Head of Business Solutions; Mikron Ng, Chief Commercial Officer – Business Market & China Business. ViewQwest: Joel Goh, Head of Product and Service Delivery and Benjamin Tan, CCO)



HONG KONG SAR- Media OutReach - 25 August 2022 - Award-winning Singapore telecommunications, network and security solutions providerand Hong Kong's fastest growing telecom and technology solutions provider("HKBNES") has formed a strategic partnership to elevate their regional capabilities in providing ICT and digital transformation (DX) services to customers in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, especially for large regional retailers. By combining ViewQwest's extensive regional network and HKBNES's one-stop digital solutions, the two companies have further strengthened their capabilities in the region to create win-win-win outcomes with customers.Leveraging HKBNES's competitive ICT and digital solutions capabilities, ViewQwest will work with HKBNES in deploying digital transformation services in Hong Kong and Macau. Both companies will be establishing a colocation facility in HKBN's data centre; providing on-ground technical and engineering support to ViewQwest's customers in Hong Kong and Macau, including for software and hardware installation and troubleshooting services."Businesses globally are being swept up by the digital transformation wave, none more pronounced than in the retail sector especially enterprises with extensive multi-market coverage. Our partnership with HKBN leverages their deep knowledge and experience in the Hong Kong and Macau market. The collaboration will enable us to better serve our customers with regional operations," said. "This combined play marks a significant milestone in our journey and mission to help our customers build and transform their network and security architecture with confidence, streamlining operations, driving cost-savings, and enabling business agility.""This is a unique growth opportunity to further enhance our position as one of the most trusted ICT and digital transformation solutions providers, as we can more dynamically meet our customers' diverse business & strategy needs – like expanding into overseas markets," said, "This world-class partnership will strengthen HKBNES's footprint in Singapore, and provide us with a solid foundation for accelerated development and growth in the Southeast Asia and APAC markets."

About ViewQwest

Established in 2001, ViewQwest is an award-winning telecommunications service provider of global and local Connectivity, Managed SASE and SD-WAN, and Managed Security solutions. Consistently recognized as Singapore's Fastest Fixed Network from 2018 to 2022 by Ookla Speedtest Intelligence, ViewQwest is a trusted partner of global MNCs and top enterprises in SEA, helping to build and transform their network and security infrastructure with confidence.



With headquarters in Singapore, ViewQwest expanded into Malaysia in 2016 as a fully-licensed operator serving the enterprise and residential market with its full suite of connectivity and managed network and security services. In 2019, it commenced commercial operations in the Philippines and in 2022 it expanded into Hong Kong further extending its market coverage for Managed SASE, SD-WAN, and cybersecurity solutions.





About HKBN Enterprise Solutions

HKBN Enterprise Solutions ("HKBNES") is the enterprise solutions arm of HKBN Group ("HKBN" or the "Group"). Headquartered in Hong Kong with operations spanning across Asian markets including Hong Kong, Macau, mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia, the Group is a leading integrated telecommunications and technology services provider. The Group provides a full range of one-stop, high-quality information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and an unlimited services portfolio. HKBN's extensive tri-carrier fibre infrastructure covers around 2.5 million residential homes and around 8,000 commercial buildings and facilities across Hong Kong. Committed to creating a lasting positive impact to wherever it operates, HKBN embraces a core purpose to "Make our Home a Better Place to Live" and has received a rating of AA in MSCI's 2021 ESG Ratings assessment in environment, society and governance. Since 2016, HKBN has been a Constituent Member of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index, with AA ratings for the past two consecutive years (2020 and 2021) – the highest in its industry. The Group is managed by hundreds of Co-Owners (supervisory and management level Talents in the Group) who invested their savings to buy shares of HKBN Ltd. (SEHK Stock Code: 1310). For more information about HKBN Enterprise Solutions, please visit www.hkbnes.net/en.



