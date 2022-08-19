Preparations for Next AGM Advance with Significant Progress in Audits

STEINHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND - EQS Newswire - 19 August 2022 - Terraoil Swiss AG, an energy company with a strong focus on the Mediterranean is pleased to announce that the Company is making significant progress toward holding its Annual Shareholders' Meetings for the fiscal years 2020 and 2021.The main milestone for the circulation of the invitation for the meeting is the completion of the audits for both years which are presently being conducted in Albania and Switzerland by a&o kreston audit ag. The audit of the 2020 statutory financial statements in Switzerland has been substantially completed and the 2021 audit is set to commence immediately upon completion of the 2020 audit. Correspondingly, the audits of the statutory financial statements in Albania are also nearing completion. The consolidated financial statements for the group will be audited as soon as the individual component audits are completed. The invitation for the AGM will be sent to shareholders as soon as the statutory audits are completed in Switzerland.Chief Executive Officer, Peter Krempin commented:

About Terraoil Swiss AG