What to Expect



Visit Samsung Bespoke Home's first pop-up store at the heart of Orchard Road and see how you can make Samsung home appliances your very own, and create unique pieces that will fit your home aesthetics.

Visitors will be able to experience for themselves five different themed rooms across two levels and see in real-life how Samsung's Bespoke products can bring about a variety of looks that will appeal to different aesthetics.

Rooms

Description



Make it Lush



The "Make it Lush" room is inspired by the latest biophilic design trend which brings nature close to consumers' living spaces. Adorned with lush greenery, consumers can experience how Samsung's Bespoke products fit in seamlessly into a nature-themed living space.



Make it Monochrome



Are you a pink fan? The "Make it Monochrome" room feature Samsung's Bespoke Refrigerator in the Swirl design from the latest Wallpaper Collection and microwave oven in pink finishes, in a luxurious lounge setting with different shades of pink -- all ready for your perfect Instagram shot.



Make it Magical



The "Make it Magical" room features Samsung's latest Bespoke products, including its new range of Disney-inspired designs featuring much-loved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and more.



Make it Pop Art



The "Make it Pop Art" room is an art gallery showcasing Samsung's latest Wallpaper Collection designs, along with other Bespoke products, including designs from the recent #YouMake campaign.



Make it Yours



In this room, consumers can see for themselves how creative designs and colours can adorn Samsung's range of home appliances. Visitors, especially those who are looking to redesign their living spaces, can seek to be inspired



