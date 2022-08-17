Boston, Massachusetts - Newsfile Corp. - 16 August 2022 - Berman Tabacco, a national law firm representing investors, is investigating potential securities law violations by Polished.com Inc. ("Polished.com" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: POL, POL WS), an operator of an e-commerce platform for appliances, furniture, and home goods in the U.S. household appliances market. Prior to July 20, 2022, the Company was known as 1847 Goedeker Inc. with its common stock and warrants trading under the symbols "GOED" and "GOED WS", respectively.On or about August 15, 2022, after the market close, Polished.com disclosed in a press release that it had "filed a Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') in connection with its inability to timely file the Form 10-Q for its second quarter of fiscal year 2022 ended June 30, 2022." The Company further revealed that "the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal counsel and consultants, has commenced an internal investigation regarding certain allegations made by certain former employees related to the Company's business operations." As a result the Company stated that "the process of finalizing financial statements for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022 could not be completed on a timely basis."On this news, Polished.com common shares closed at $0.9751 per share on August 16, 2022 (down 35% from its closing price of $1.51 per share on August 15, 2022).If you sustained losses from your transactions in Polished.com securities and would like to discuss your legal rights and/or options, please provide your information here: Shareholder Contact | Berman Tabacco. Berman Tabacco typically represents individuals and entities in class actions on a contingency fee basis, meaning we advance all attorneys' fees and expenses in the litigation. If the case is successful, the firm will ask the court to award the firm attorneys' fees and the reimbursement of expenses from any settlement fund. If we are not successful, you will not be responsible for the reimbursement of attorneys' fees or expenses.Berman Tabacco is a national law firm representing institutions and individuals in lawsuits, seeking to recoup losses caused by corporate and board misconduct and violations of the securities and antitrust laws. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.Berman TabaccoJay Eng, Esq.One Liberty SquareBoston, Massachusetts(800) 516-9926Email: [email protected]

