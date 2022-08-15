SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 15 August 2022 -Today, OPPO, one of the leading manufacturers of smart devices in the world, receives two prestigious awards: the "EISA ADVANCED SMARTPHONE 2022-2023" award for the flagship handset, the OPPO Find X5 Pro, and the "EISA IN-EAR HEADPHONES 2022-2023" award for the Enco X2 earbuds. The accolades were presented by the Expert Image and Sound Association (EISA), a coalition of 59 of the most reputable consumer electronics publications in the world.The OPPO Find X5 Pro is the result of a decade of research and development into mobile camera systems. This has allowed OPPO to create the MariSilicon X, OPPO's self-developed chipset, dedicated to bringing to life the beauty in front of the camera. The paradigm-shifting imaging technology made its debut within this industry-recognised smartphone powerhouse and changed the industry forever. The handset takes computational photography to the next level with a particular focus on low-light videography, where each frame has detail, clarity and dynamic range that excels in conjunction with OPPO's 1 Billion Colour Capture technology.The OPPO Enco X2 continues to provide premium true-to-life sound quality with its collaboration with Dynaudio. It features a coaxial dual-driver design, often only seen in high-end audio products. It offers an industry-leading noise cancellation capability with a 45 dB maximum depth and a 4 kHz maximum width. The 45dB depth helps you find a quiet corner, no matter where you are – whether at work, on a bus, or even in the air.Hashtag: #OPPO

About EISA

EISA, the largest independent grouping of multimedia technology specialists in the world, provides a distinctive, global perspective on the consumer electronics industry. The best impartial recommendations for purchasing consumer technology have been offered by the EISA Awards for almost 40 years. The EISA Awards are chosen every year by Expert Groups from 59 top photography, home theatre video, home theatre audio, hi-fi, in-car, and mobile electronics publications and websites in 28 different countries. Working together under the auspices of EISA, the Expert Groups are autonomous but cooperative.





About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



