Shop Green with Shopee connects users to shop sustainably and supports eco-friendly sellers

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 15 August 2022 - Shopee is spotlighting more local and sustainable sellers to offer the best value for eco-friendly products to meet demand as more Malaysians become increasingly environmentally conscious. According to Shopee's data trends¹, users are searching for more eco-friendly household products such aswith keyword searches higher by 14% between 1 January to 25 July 2022 compared to the six months prior.Users want to trust that what they buy is sustainable and beneficial for long-term use. By introducing Shop Green with Shopee, users can reach out to more eco-friendly sellers, learn more about sustainable living and habits, and inspire others to take action for the environment.The surge in demand for eco-friendly alternatives reflects Malaysians' greater awareness and desire for sustainable living. During the first half of 2022 versus the second half of 2021, Shopee sellers saw demand increase for biodegradable items that help the environment likeandpersonal hygiene items such asandMalaysian consumers' desire to lead a sustainable lifestyle has created new market opportunities for local sellers, particularly in the wellness, cosmetics, and personal care industries. Shop Green with Shopee will enable sellers offering eco-friendly products to gain higher visibility and greater brand awareness.said:Shopee has an array of local eco-friendly sellers and product types spanning categories such as cosmetics and grooming, beauty and fashion, and household, among others. Products from brands include but are not limited to HYGR The local and popular eco-friendly seller, HYGR, shared the following perspective for being part of Shopee.saidAs more users continue to seek sustainable alternatives, Shopee will support eco-friendly sellers and their innovations that allow users to reduce environmental impact. Shopee hopes to connect users with more brand choices with a social impact mission and lean towards a more sustainable direction.For more information on the, visit https://shopee.com.my/m/shop-green-with-shopee Hashtag: #Shopee

