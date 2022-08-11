KUALA LUMPUR

, MALAYSIA

11 August 2022 -

ULTIMEAT has recently launched its all-new plant-based ‘chicken’ style burger patties, a game-changer for vegans in the Asian market. Moreover, the Malaysian-based food factory is Halal certified.

The patties have zero cholesterol, making them ideal for health-concerning individuals. It’s vegan-friendly, high in protein and can be a daily source of nutrients. Eating with ULTIMEAT allows one to go green and play a part in saving the planet. Besides, ULTIMEAT aims to reduce carbon footprint, and everyone has the power to help create a greener planet and a kinder world for animals.

ULTIMEAT aspires to take the lead, starting with these burger patties and more to come.​​ Green Select ULTIMEAT - The Better Protein, a greener path to protein intake.

ABOUT ULTIMEAT

At ULTIMEAT, their mission is to provide healthier solutions and new ways of protein intake. They aim to educate the nation about healthy eating. Visit www.ultimeat.com to know more about ULTIMEAT.

