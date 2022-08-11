New ultra-low latency services connect key Illinois and Asia exchanges

Geneva, Paris, Oakland, CA - News Direct - 11 August 2022 - McKay Brothers’ MBI team has launched the lowest known latency market data services between Illinois’ largest futures exchanges and key Asia trading centers in Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. MBI has also launched Transpacific private bandwidth services that are faster than any known alternative.“We are thrilled to redistribute key instruments from CME, ICE, and JPX at the lowest known latency between Asian and US exchanges,” said Francois Tyc, MBI’s Managing Director. “In addition to our latency being differentiated, both our private bandwidth and market data services are provided on a level playing field for all subscribers.”MBI’s industry-leading Quincy Extreme Data (QED) platform is a normalized market data feed of select instruments from leading financial exchanges. With this latest service, QED’s US-sourced data is redistributed in Tokyo-CC2, Singapore, and Hong Kong. Tokyo-sourced data is redistributed in Aurora, IL, Singapore, and Hong Kong. All are redistributed at the lowest known latency.The QED Transpacific service offers a package of select futures market data, including equity indexes, interest rates, FX, agricultural/softs, energy, metals and crypto futures. Further details and coverage of the QED data symbol set are available here The new ultra-low latency Transpacific private bandwidth service connects points of presence in Tokyo, Singapore, Hong Kong and Aurora, IL.

