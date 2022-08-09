ColorOS 13 – Among one of the firsts of OEM operating system based on Android 13

ColorOS 13 Global Launch Event-Aug 18, 2022 7:00 PM GMT+8

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 9 August 2022 - OPPO unveiled the date of the online launch event for its latest mobile operating system, ColorOS 13 today. It will be one of the first OEM operating systems based on Android 13 to be launched.OPPO has been working closely with Android to deliver the best possible operating system experience on ColorOS. Back at Google I/O in May, OPPO announced that the OPPO Find N and OPPO Find X5 Pro would be among the first smartphones worldwide to receive the Android 13 beta update. ColorOS 13 integrates with Android 13's underlying safety and privacy features, and provides customization features similar to Google's Material You.ColorOS 13 includes a range of new smart features developed by OPPO that are tailored to deliver the best experience with large displays, provide seamless interconnectivity between multiple devices, and enhance productivity and efficiency. A brand-new design will also be introduced on the OS to deliver a concise, comfortable, and smooth Android experience.For more information about ColorOS 13, please join the ColorOS Official Launch Event on YouTube and Twitter at 7:00 PM GMT+8 on August 18Hashtag: #OPPO

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO also provides its users with ColorOS operating system and internet services such as OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO has footprints in more than 60 countries and regions, with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

About ColorOS

ColorOS is a highly customized, efficient, intelligent, and richly designed Android-based mobile OS from OPPO. With over 500 million global monthly active users, ColorOS supports 67 languages, including English, Hindi, Thai, and Indonesian.

