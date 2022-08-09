[email protected]

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - 9 August 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("" or the "") is pleased to announce the expansion of its Green Hydrogen production plans to the North American market. The initial focus will be on Canada with its enormous resources of renewable energy (hydropower, solar and wind) that can be used to produce green hydrogen yielding no carbon emissions. On July 11, 2022, the Government of Canada announced its first incentive funding for Medium-and-Heavy-Duty Zero-Emission Vehicles (the iMHZEV program will provide $547.5M of funding over four years). This new policy commitment will aid in creating new demand for commercial vehicles using green hydrogen.First Hydrogen is working on plans to provide customers with a "Hydrogen as-a-Service" model consisting of clean green hydrogen fuel, technologically advanced refueling stations and zero-emission commercial vehicles in order to accelerate the creation of zero-emission eco-system solutions.First Hydrogen Energy is now commencing the development of four key green hydrogen production facilities in the UK following positive progress to date. The North American expansion is part of First Hydrogen's strategy to develop green hydrogen production in regions with strong policy support for green hydrogen and/or abundant renewable energy sources. The green hydrogen produced will be distributed nearby the production sites thereby minimizing distribution costs and also providing climate change, pollution reduction and energy resiliency benefits within the green hydrogen site's region.The Company has retained ARUP Canada, Inc. (Arup) to provide engineering consulting services in relation to projects the Company is developing in Canada. Arup is a global, independent sustainable development consulting firm of designers, planners, engineers, and technical specialists with over 17,000 employees across 33 countries. Arup brings deep knowledge and experience regarding hydrogen studies and projects and is also the engineering consultant for First Hydrogen's UK projects."Canada is an ideal place to develop green hydrogen facilities given its abundant renewable energy resources and rapidly improving policy landscape for green hydrogen. Green Hydrogen is now globally recognized as an important element needed to help us decarbonize within the massive energy transition we are now entering. First Hydrogen Energy has the people, partners and plans to become a major green hydrogen provider in key regions and has a compelling strategy to offer both green hydrogen and commercial vehicles to use the hydrogen. Project development in the United States will quickly follow given the new support for green hydrogen provided at state and federal levels. Now is the time to start building out this important infrastructure.""Green hydrogen presents an opportunity for Canada to take charge in leading the G7 nations in decarbonization. Our bountiful renewable energy resources combined with green hydrogen can materially reduce our carbon emissions and help meet our country's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. With our strong team, we possess the ability to make our contribution to net-zero.": "Arup is looking forward to collaborating with First Hydrogen as they add their global green hydrogen expertise to the expanding market for sustainable energy in Canada and in the United States. As a leader in sustainable energy advisory services, Arup has had the opportunity to work with First Hydrogen on successful green hydrogen projects in the UK and we welcome their expansion into North America."Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerBalraj MannFirst Hydrogen Corp.604-601-2018

About First Hydrogen Corp. (FirstHydrogen.com)

First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero-emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.