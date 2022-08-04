Azimut Investment Management is one of the largest External Asset Managers (EAM) in Singapore

Onboarding allows for second-generation high net worth young investors to transact on Tiger Brokers' platform, while having financial oversight from Azimut Investment Management's financial advisers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 -Online trading platform Tiger Brokers (Singapore) today announced its partnership with Azimut Investment Management ("Azimut"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of one of Europe's leading independent asset managers, Azimut Group (AZM.MI), bringing Tiger Brokers' next generation technology platform to Azimut's clients.The partnership will see the onboarding of Azimut funds onto Tiger Brokers platform and will provide Azimut customers with the autonomy to seamlessly invest in a wide range of products on offer on the Tiger Brokers platform. Tiger Brokers users will benefit from increased choice from the additional funds on offer which include active Equities, Bonds, Asset Allocation and Alternatives strategies accessible as UCITS funds and Azimut's two newly launched VCC funds, Singapore Diversified Fund, an Active Singapore balanced strategy with income distribution, and Sestante Global Diversified Fund, an All-weather Global unconstrained strategy.The collaboration will allow Azimut customers to perform transactions independently without engaging an Azimut intermediary to implement investment decisions on their behalf. This will streamline the investment management process and enable Azimut customers to execute investment decisions in real-time. In addition, customer accounts that require active management from Azimut relationship managers will also be easily accessible via the Tiger Brokers platform, allowing for seamless trading and efficient account management.Azimut's 2nd generation customers are typically younger, tech-savvy, high net worth individuals who seek growing autonomy in their investment decisions but also benefit from continued advice from relationship managers to maximise the returns on their invested assets.commented, "We are pleased to announce our partnership with Azimut Investment Management and look forward to extending our next-generation technology platform to Azimut's customer base. Our partnership with Azimut will not only streamline the investing process for Azimut's customers, but will also serve to increase the portfolio of products available on Tiger Brokers' platform, for our existing users. We continue to use our next-generation technology to offer investors low cost and unrivalled access to a fast-growing suite of investments products, across a wide range of securities and funds.", says, "Our partnership with Tiger Brokers marks an exciting step for Azimut Investment Management. We continually look at ways to improve our processes and offerings for our client base and believe that our collaboration with Tiger Brokers will provide our customers with the unique opportunity to combine the ability to trade autonomously with continued advice from our experienced team of wealth management professionals."Any views shared with Prospective Clients ("Prospects") are suggestive in nature and on a sample basis only. This may also be predicated on assumptions that are made by Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd about the Prospects' investment objectives and risk profile. Our suggestive and sample views extended to Prospects are not to be considered as recommendations made by the Company. Suggestions provided are also based on information that may be shared by the Prospects, the accuracy and comprehensiveness of which Tiger Brokers in not in a position to verify.

About Tiger Brokers (Singapore)

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) Pte Ltd ("Tiger Brokers (Singapore)") is a brokerage firm operating with a Capital Markets Services (CMS) Licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Its trading platform, Tiger Trade, offers complimentary real-time stock quotes, dedicated multilingual customer service during trading hours and 24/7 finance news updates. The company launched the mobile version of Tiger Trade in February 2020 - accessible on Google Play Store and the Apple App Store - offering mobile-savvy generation of retail investors similar trading opportunities as their online users, such as Equities, Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), Futures, Stock Options, Warrants, and Callable Bull/Bear Contracts (CBBCs) on their mobile phones. Both online and mobile app allow users to invest across multiple asset classes traded on the Australian, US, Hong Kong, China and Singapore stock markets such as the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NASDAQ, Shanghai/Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX), the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

Tiger Brokers (Singapore) is the Singapore entity of UP Fintech Holding Limited, known as "Tiger Brokers" in Asia, a leading online brokerage firm focusing on global investors. Founded in 2014, Tiger Brokers (Singapore) became #1 in the U.S. equity trading by volume among trading platforms catered to Global Chinese investors in less than two years. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) was awarded "2017 Fintech 250" by CB Insights and shortlisted for "China Leading Fintech 50" for two years in a row by KPMG China. The company was listed on NASDAQ under "TIGR" in 2019 and has offices in China, United States, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. Tiger Brokers (Singapore) has over 1.8 million customers worldwide, with an annual trading volume of more than US$404.3billion as of December 2021. The company is backed by well-known investors such as Xiaomi, as well as investment guru Jim Rogers. For more information, please visit https://www.tigerbrokers.com.sg.

About Azimut Group

Azimut is one of Europe's leading independent groups active (since 1989) in the asset management sector. The parent company Azimut Holding was listed on the Italian stock exchange on 7 July 2004 (AZM.MI) and is a member, among others, of the main Italian index FTSE MIB. The shareholder structure includes over 1,900 managers, employees and financial advisors bound by a shareholders' agreement that controls ca. 22% of the company. The remaining is free float. The Group comprises various companies active in the sale, management and distribution of financial and insurance products, with registered offices mainly in Italy, Australia, Brazil, Chile, China (Hong Kong and Shanghai), Egypt, Ireland, Luxembourg, Mexico, Monaco, Portugal, Singapore, Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, UAE and USA. In Italy, Azimut Capital Management SGR sells and manages Italian mutual funds, Italian alternative investment funds, as well as being active in the discretionary management of individual investment portfolios. Furthermore, Azimut Capital Management SGR distributes Group and third-party products in Italy via a network of financial advisors while Azimut Libera Impresa focuses on the alternatives business. The main foreign companies are Azimut Investments SA (founded in Luxembourg in 1999), which manages the multi strategy funds AZ Fund 1 and AZ Multi Asset, and the Irish Azimut Life DAC, which offers life insurance products.

