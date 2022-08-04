6 - 20



Applicable to the Life Insured

with issue age 70 or below:

105% of Total Premiums Paid6

OR

100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater)

Applicable to the Life Insured

with issue age above 70:

101% of Total Premiums Paid6

OR

100% of Guaranteed Cash Value as at the date of death of the Life Insured (whichever is greater)



plus Terminal Dividend (non-guaranteed)4(if any),

less Indebtedness (if any).

