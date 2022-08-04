BlueOnion, a leading global ESG modeling and analytics platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeanne Ng as Chief Sustainability Officer with immediate effect.

Dr. Jeanne Ng, Chief Sustainability Officer

Dr. Ng has more than 30 years of experience in the environmental consulting and corporate sustainability fields and is one of Hong Kong's leading experts in air and greenhouse gas emissions inventories. She was instrumental in setting up the Hong Kong SAR Government's first Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory and was the author of its first version of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Inventory Manual.

"With the increasing uptake of ESG in the finance industry and the commensurate concerns over potential greenwashing, we must encourage and support investors to genuinely contribute to sustainability. I am excited to be joining BlueOnion as Chief Sustainability Officer, to have this great opportunity to inform and support investors on their sustainability journey in today's fast-changing world," Dr. Ng said.

“We are thrilled to be welcoming Dr. Ng to the BlueOnion family to strengthen the proprietary research and data modeling that helps players of the financial ecosystem gain better clarity in their ESG performance and enhance stewardship practices against greenwashing behavior,” says Elsa Pau, Group CEO of BlueOnion.

About BlueOnion

BlueOnion is a purpose-driven organization and is a leading B2B2C ESG modeling and analytics platform with AI-driven visualizations and analytics for both buy-side and sell-side investors. It addresses the entire financial ecosystem's ESG and sustainability behavior and performance and helps asset owners and managers make ethical and responsibly intelligent decisions. BlueOnion has a board of directors who are prominent veterans in the finance and sustainability field and are enthusiasts to drive responsible investing.



About Dr. Jeanne Ng

Dr. Ng holds a BSc in Toxicology from the University of Toronto and a Ph.D. in Environmental Management from the University of Hong Kong and has 30 years of experience in the environmental and sustainability fields.



With almost a decade of consulting experience in Hong Kong’s environmental industry, she was regarded in the 90s as one of Hong Kong’s foremost experts in air and greenhouse gas emissions inventories and developed Hong Kong’s first greenhouse gas inventory manual for the HKSAR Government. She joined CLP in 2003 and was involved in starting up its Group Environmental Affairs, Group Sustainability, and more recently the CLP Research Institute functions. She established the data management system and governance processes necessary for the delivery of CLP’s award-winning Sustainability Report and was a key contributor to setting up CLP Group’s first renewable energy targets and Climate Vision 2050 carbon reduction targets.



Dr. Ng is also the Founding Chair of the Hong Kong Institute of Qualified Environmental Professionals (HKIQEP), which was formed to support the creation and development of the environmental professional industry in Hong Kong and beyond. She has been involved with many international engagements and is currently a Board member of the Global Electronics Council (GEC) and a member of the Prince’s Accounting for Sustainability Project (A4S) Expert Panel. She was previously a Board member of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC), as well as a member of the Advisory Council of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Stakeholder Council of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

