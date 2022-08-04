SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 4 August 2022 - Known as one of Asia's largest NFT x ART Exhibition Event, "ARTAVERSE" is presented by Mastercard and supported by Web3.0 major players such as Animoca Brands, L2 Capital, MetaMask, and MADworld. "ARTAVERSE" successfully provides a channel for visitors to experience an all-immersive exhibition in Hong Kong. The event facilitated the exploration of multifarious interesting activities to interact with digital art exhibits, explore the blend of art and technology.Riding on this successful event held in Hong Kong that showcases world-renowned NFT projects, "ARTAVERSE" hopes to expand its sphere of influence and hold similar events in Singapore, at the iconic and luxurious Marina Bay Sands. Widely supported by key players and leading organization cross-industries, "ARTAVERSE" aims to build a Singapore art community through integration of digital art, blockchain technology, augmented reality, virtual reality and local art. The Singapore "ARTAVERSE" offers a few additions including exhibition, rave and concert, introducing a plethora of ways to experience and explore both the arts.The introduction of NFT and Metaverse has popularized art technology, reshaping our perception of traditional art. Via "ARTAVERSE's" promotion of diverse and immersive exhibitions, "ARTAVERSE" creates a platform encouraging Asian art technology development, adding to the rapidly growing art/technology scene in Singapore."ARTAVERSE" focuses primarily on NFT and virtual arts displays through exhibitions, while providing guests and attendances an unforgettable experience blended with music fun. Concert and rave will be featured as part of "ARTAVERSE" s' multi-day event, reshaping guests' and art-lovers' way of exposure to arts.Further, "ARTAVERSE" is committed to equipping the younger ones with opportunities to explore their creative potential and develop their individual artistic sense. Besides displays of digital artworks and big-stage Music and Art performances, "ARTAVERSE" offers special workshops targeted at a younger crowd.To better appeal to Singapore society, "ARTAVERSE's" Singapore initiative is three-pronged: Exhibition, Concert and EDM Party. These areas of focus will span across 4 days, from 11am to 3am, aptly suited toward the youngsters in recent times. The novel EDM Party will share similarities to "ARTAVERSE's" prior concerts while having an added twist. With nightlife having finally returned to pre-Covid days, people will be able to let loose while interacting with exciting artworks during "ARTAVERSE's" snazzy events.Hashtag: #ARTAVERSE

ABOUT "ARTAVERSE"

The "ARTAVERSE" team is established by Right Grace Entertainment, Yiu Wing Live Co.Ltd and Bold Asia in 2022. "ARTAVERSE", the first/largest outdoor NFT x Local Art Exhibition will be hosted for the first time in June 2022, and is officially sponsored by Mastercard, whilst receiving strong support from more than 100 partners. It is determined to make the exhibition a collection of digital art, blockchain technology, augmented reality, virtual reality and local art. The all-in-one outdoor art community brings together local contemporary and digital artists with a new generation of collectors and art lovers to promote the popularization of the digital universe of Art under Web 3.0 in Hong Kong and across Asia, and lead the public into a vast new era of digital art.

For more information on "ARTAVERSE" activities, please visit:

Website: https://www.artaverse.asia/

Instagram Page: https://www.instagram.com/artaverse.asia/

Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/ArtaverseAsia/

