Move supports increasing demand for high quality digital services in the region

NCS partners FPT Software to launch Strategic Delivery Centre in Vietnam. (From left) Executives at the signing ceremony in Vietnam: Mr Howie Lau, Managing Partner, Corporate Development and Partnerships, NCS; Ms Claudia Tan, Senior Partner and COO, Govt+, NCS; Mr Sam Liew Lien Ban, Managing Partner, Gov+, NCS; Mr Ng Kuo Pin, CEO of NCS; Mrs Chu Thi Thanh Ha, Chairwoman, FPT Software; Dr Truong Gia Binh, Group Chairman, FPT Corporation; Mr Tran Dang Hoa, COO, FPT Software; and Mr David Nguyen, CEO, FPT Asia Pacific.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 1 August 2022 - NCS today announced the launch of a Strategic Delivery Centre (SDC) in Hanoi, Vietnam, in partnership with the country's leading IT firm, FPT Software, expanding its global delivery network and talent pool to better support the digital transformation demands of the region. The centre, to commence operations this month, will be focused on delivering high quality digital services for clients across the Asia Pacific. This is in line with NCS' three axes of growth transformation since being recast as the new growth engine for the Singtel Group - to widen its spectrum of digital capabilities and expand into more industries and Asia Pacific.said, "Demand for digital transformation services continues to accelerate in this region. Coupled with the strong pool of high calibre talent in Vietnam, our proven delivery methods and extensive reach, we can help our clients transform and run their operations more efficiently and at optimised costs. By enhancing our digital and workforce capabilities and forging strategic partnerships with recognised leaders like FPT Software, we aim to create a highly compelling end-to-end digital transformation value proposition for our clients."NCS' third delivery centre in the region, the SDC in Vietnam will employ a team of more than 3,000 by 2025 and complement existing delivery centres in Pune, India, and Chengdu, China. It will offer bespoke infrastructure services such as secure operating environments, client customised training, as well as access to an expanded pool of high calibre tech talent managed via NCS proprietary and proven Integrated Delivery Methods (IDM). This represents the first of NCS' growing interest and partnerships in Vietnam.said, "FPT has pledged to accompany our clients and communities to a better future; and the partnership with NCS fortifies that commitment. As a complete IT solutions provider, we have been a trusted partner to companies and authorities in their digital transformation journey. We look forward to working together with NCS to strengthen the business operations of clients and to help them realise their digital transformation goals at accelerated speed."Through this partnership, clients will be able to access FPT Software's talent pool and proven expertise that spans more than two decades. FPT Software, a subsidiary of FPT Corporation, has a global presence in 27 countries and a mix of onsite, nearshore and offshore delivery models, enabling great scalability, timely assistance and cost optimisation for clients and partners worldwide.According to IDC, the digital services market in APAC will grow at a CAGR of 16.9% over 2020-2025 to reach US$190.8 billion in 2025.[1] Source: IDC Worldwide Black Book: 3Platform Edition (May 2022 Release)

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific and partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 12,000-strong team across 61 specialisations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in application, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

About FPT Software

FPT Software is part of FPT Corporation (FPT – HoSE), a globally leading technology and IT services provider headquartered in Vietnam with nearly US$1.6 billion in revenue and more than 37,000 employees. As a pioneer in digital transformation, FPT Software delivers world-class services in Smart factories, Digital platforms, RPA, AI, Machine Learning, IoT, Enterprise Mobility, Cloud, Data Analytics, Blockchain, AR/VR, Business Applications, Application Services, BPO, and so on. The company has served over 1000+ customers worldwide, a hundred of which are Fortune Global 500 companies in Banking & Finance, Logistics & Transportation, Aerospace & Aviation, Automotive Utilities, eCommerce & Retail, Healthcare & Life Sciences, Telco & Media and more. For more information, please visit www.fpt-software.com

