Multi-Launchpad Details

Launchpad

Start Date

GEMS page

KOMMUNITAS

26/7/2022

https://launchpad.kommunitas.net/pool/GEMS/PublicGov

Polkabridge

27/7/2022

https://launchpad.polkabridge.org/#/launchpads/view/GEMS-LABS/51

Formless

28/7/2022

https://launchpad.formless.me/en-us/detail?id=45&sid=100000215

TruePNL

28/7/2022

https://truepnl.com/vested_project/56

NFT B

29/7/2022

https://nftb.io/launch/

Harmony

30/7/2022

https://app.harmonylauncher.io/whitelisting

Daostarter

30/7/2022

https://www.daostarter.pro/#/DAOStarter/saleDetail?poolIDhttps://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1aLa1k5yE8dFhooWew4DbgCpbxarj0ViO=49828

Blokpad

31/7/2022

https://essential.bloklaunchpad.com/pool/GEMS

Pinksale

1/8/2022

https://www.pinksale.finance/private-sales?chain=BSC

Duckstarter

2/8/2022

https://duckstarter.io/



SINGAPORE - News Direct - 29 July 2022 - GEMS, the Esports 3.0 Platform, is pleased to announce that GEMS is to launch on top launchpads including Polkabridge, Formless and Blokpad. The launch will kick off from late July with a fund-raising amount of around 1M US dollar.GEMS, the first blockchain Esports platform that provides comprehensive services, currently has more than 80 blockchain and Esports companies as partners, most of which are pioneer, top-tier investors or leading players in the industry.The platform will leverage its Esports hotels chain in South East Asia by integrating GameFi, Metaverse and SocialFi elements. GEMS spurs the innovation and evolution of the Esports industry and serves as an Esports 3.0 aggregator platform with its five core business pillars including NFT marketplace, DeFi facilities, Fanfi studio, Communities 3.0 and Play-To-Earn Arena, creating a robust and extensive ecosystem for different participants and stakeholders.The GEMS token is designed to empower the GEMS ecosystem. The token will function as a medium of exchange and a rewarding token, along with featuring governance properties. GEMS token holders will gain access to various membership tiers, exclusive NFTs, Esports tournaments and PVP Arena battles. GEMS token will be the medium of trades on the NFTs marketplace and be used to reward users through the FanFi Studio platform. Holders will also be able to engage in DAO governance, along with its voting function on important platform decisions.“We believe that the marriage between Esports and blockchain technology will give birth to considerable opportunities, and create further use cases that benefit both fields. The current market of gaming is at an all time high of 3.24 billion, and 300 million are professional Esports players. With our digital gaming services, gamers and players from Esports and GameFi areas could join and utilize our platform for multiple monetization in this sharing economy,” said Andy Koh, CEO of GEMS.“Tokenomic and services of the platform are the primary point of focus for us. While honing the products and improving services, we also endeavour to create a well-designed tokenomic to boost the activity of the ecosystem and provide well-functioned platform token to facilitate stickiness of participants,” said Andy.GEMS has witnessed the enthusiasm of investors in its capital raising before. The blockchain Esports platform has secured an extra $50 million USDT in May. And on the heels of this capital pouring, it announced its new $50 million Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited in May, a digital asset investment firm based in The Bahamas. The new capital will be used to further enhance GEMS products and expand the ecosystem globally, with a primary focus in Asia.Here’s everything you need to know about the event:Please visit the project corporate video here Please visit the project teaser video here For more information, please visit thegems.gg Follow GEMS social media channels:Hashtag: #GEMS

ABOUT GEMS

GEMS stands for GameFi, Esports, Metaverse and SocialFi. Proudly presenting Esports 3.0, GEMS is an Esports 3.0 Aggregator Platform within a unique O2O (online-to-offline) Ecosystem. Our one-of-a-kind ecosystem is designed to be the ultimate, one-stop GameFi destination, allowing crypto and Esports gamers to learn, connect, and immerse themselves in different metaverses and GameFi worlds via online and offline touchpoints.

