[email protected]

Vancouver, British Columbia - Newsfile Corp. - July 25, 2022 - First Hydrogen Corp. (TSXV: FHYD) (OTC Pink: FHYDF) (FSE: FIT) ("FIRST HYDROGEN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its subsidiary, First Hydrogen Limited, has been welcomed into the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC). The consortium brings together operators of the largest UK fleets of vans and trucks and predominant members of the hydrogen industry, including hydrogen producers, hydrogen state suppliers and vehicle manufacturers. The AHFC is led by Element Energy and includes members: Air Products, Anglo American, Hyundai, Toyota and BOC (a member of The Linde Group). The consortium works together with large UK fleet operators to accelerate the commercial rollout of fuel cell vans and trucks and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.First Hydrogen has already received expressed interest from ten (10) fleet operators to trial the company's two demonstrator hydrogen fuel cell-powered light commercial vehicles (LCV). The fleet operators include telecoms, express delivery, national utilities and national infrastructure companies, a national UK supermarket chain, a national vehicle breakdown and recovery association, an ambulance fleet, a national fleet leasing group and a zero-carbon technology group. The fleet trials will operate across multiple UK locations from West London, Birmingham and Sheffield to Tees Valley and Aberdeen. The fleet trials will allow operators to access the real-world operations, experience range and operational flexibility benefits of hydrogen.The announcement coincides with confirmation that First Hydrogen's two demonstrator hydrogen fuel cell light commercial vehicles (LCV) are scheduled for testing and on-road commissioning starting later this month in the UK. The commissioning integrates two MAN eTGE vehicles with Ballard Power System's Fcgen-LCS hydrogen fuel cell. The vehicles are expected to be road-ready in Q4 2022, allowing for customer real-world usage trials to start in early 2023.First Hydrogen and Element Energy expect to release more details on the AHFC van program later this year.Steve Gill, CEO of First Hydrogen Automotive, says, "Our proposal has received quite a response. We are excited to work with Element Energy and to bring our technology directly to fleet companies, demonstrating the benefits of fuel cell powered light commercial vehicles. It is a great opportunity for us to generate customer interest in our vehicles and gain first-hand knowledge and driver feedback to contribute to our bespoke vehicle development program."William Darby, Principal Consultant, Element Energy, stated, "After hearing about the First Hydrogen van product, we knew this would spark a lot of interest of our van operator group. We are looking forward to working with First Hydrogen to ensure the trial meets the needs of each operator, whilst also providing First Hydrogen with the information and support it needs to continue developing the product."First Hydrogen Corp. is a Vancouver and London UK-based company focused on zero-emission vehicles, green hydrogen production and distribution and supercritical carbon dioxide extractor systems. The Company is designing and building hydrogen-fuel-cell-powered light commercial demonstrator vehicles ("LCV") under two agreements with AVL Powertrain and Ballard Power Systems Inc. The LCV will have a range of 500+ kilometres. At the same time, the company has launched its bespoke vehicle design phase which will develop its fleet of proprietary zero emission vehicles. First Hydrogen is also developing refueling capability working with FEV Consulting GmbH, the automotive consultancy of FEV Group of Aachen Germany. The Company is also pursuing opportunities in green hydrogen production and distribution in the UK and elsewhere.The Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium (AHFC) is an industry led group which aims to solve the chicken-and-egg problem that hydrogen faces in the transport sector. The AHFC brings together operators of the largest UK fleets of vans and trucks and predominant members of the hydrogen industry, including hydrogen producers, hydrogen state suppliers and vehicle manufacturers.Element Energy is a dynamic and growing energy consultancy, specialising in the intelligent analysis of low carbon energy. With over 20 years of experience with hydrogen and fuel cell technologies, Element has initiated and coordinated many of Europe's largest strategic hydrogen transport deployment projects. Element also lead the UK Aggregated Hydrogen Freight Consortium, which aims to accelerate the roll out of fuel cell vans and trucks and hydrogen refuelling infrastructure.On behalf of the Board of Directors ofFIRST HYDROGEN CORP.Chairman & Chief Executive OfficerBalraj MannFirst Hydrogen Corp.604-601-2018

About Element Energy, (www.element-energy.co.uk)