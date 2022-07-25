Founded in 2003, Premia TNC has been committed to delivering one-stop company formation, corporate secretarial and accounting services in Singapore and across South East Asia. The team operates with expert industry knowledge, extensive experience and strong partnerships with multinational and local banks such as Citibank, HSBC, OCBC, UOB and Standard Chartered.
Key professional services provided by Premia TNC in Singapore include but are not limited to:
- Business Registration
- Provision of Secretarial Services
- Accounting and Taxation Services
- Employment Pass Application
- Payroll Services
- Food Licensing Application
- Compliance Matters
- Legalisation and Notarisation Services
- Related Ad-hoc & Administration
For clients who have achieved business success overseas, the Premia TNC assists them in tapping into the Singapore market by contributing a wealth of local expertise along with all-around company formation services. A prosperous South Korean business marked a triumphant entrance into the Singapore market with the help of Premia TNC, covering business registration, accountancy services, corporate bank account opening through Singapore banks, food licensing applications and much more.
Premia TNC(Deputy Managing Director, Shoo), said: "We are seeing many foreign entrepreneurs looking to set up and expand their businesses in Singapore. As a leading accounting and business consulting firm in Singapore, we hope to help cultivate talents and accelerate economic development in the country by doing what we do best - offering comprehensive corporate and accounting services."
"We look forward to continuing our efforts and assisting clients on Singapore's internal compliance requirements so that they can focus on revenue generation and other significant business functions."
Premia TNC maintains its cooperation and relationship with the mentioned clients, remaining a helping hand for many more business expansion plans in the future.
About Premia TNC
A subsidiary of the Premia Holdings Limited Group, Premia TNC is a leading Business Consulting and Accounting firm with nearly 20 years of experience in providing Company Formation, Accounting/Taxation and Trading Services with international branches in Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, Taiwan, Malaysia and Korea.
With a vision to support domestic, foreign entrepreneurs, SMEs and MNCs with quality services, Premia TNC launched the Company Management Service (CMS), a premium one-stop package service that covers professional functions such as investment feasibility review, incorporation of limited company/branch/representative office, accounting and trading for global clients.
