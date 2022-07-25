SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 25 July 2022 - DataPost, Singapore's globally trusted leader in data security and automation, has announced the release of DataVio , its cloud-based solution for helping businesses automate the processing and extraction of valuable data from documents.The launch of DataVio is part of DataPost's push towards offering more digital products and private cloud solutions to clients, while building on its heritage in secure data handling.DataVio uses Optical Character Recognition (OCR) technology, which enables data to be extracted from printed or written text from a scanned document or image. The OCR converts data into a machine-readable form suitable for subsequent processing."Data is an inextricable part of a company's lifeblood. Instead of spending valuable resources for manual processing, DataVio helps you manage your time and maximize your efficiency in doing business by leveraging data," said Tommy Soh, General Manager of DataPost.Instead of spending valuable time and effort capturing and inputting data manually, ensuring that the data entered is correct, and going back to amend incorrect data, DataVio takes care of this for you so you and your team can dedicate your efforts to more important aspects of your business.DataVio accomplishes automated data processing in three steps: data extraction, intelligent data processing and output data in convenient formats.Data extraction entails leveraging OCR technology and algorithms to obtain data from formats such as Word, PDFs and even images. You need only upload business documents into the DataVio web application from your browser. Intelligent data processing then allows you to customise rules to improve processing: DataVio's intuitive user interface/user experience (UI/UX) helps define data fields for this purpose.Finally, DataVio helps convert extracted data into formats that fit your workflow. This solution imports data output files into your business applications (such as CRM) or files them for recording or compliance purposes."Data processing is necessary in every sector. DataVio provides digital solutions to real-world scenarios, where human error in data extraction and processing can occur," Soh said.DataVio can be useful in various industries. In banking and financial services, DataVio can reduce human error on the part of company staff, with regards to client documents and application forms.In the healthcare and medical industry, DataVio is a highly practical tool to have. Apart from preventing mistakes in data extraction, this solution helps prevent medical staff getting bogged down by paperwork instead of focusing on patient care.DataVio can also be applied to higher education and learning institutions by digitising student records and GIRO applications, as payment collections will be facilitated more easily. In the legal and compliance industry, DataVio can speed up extraction of data from legal documents and necessary paperwork, while helping you stay competitive in a quickly digitalising landscape.This solution was presented to businesses by SDH Group, a subsidiary of Adera Global, Singapore's foremost leader in automation and data security. The institution has under its belt 30 years of experience working with Fortune 500 companies on digital identification, payment solutions, automation and smart cards.Soh said: "We at DataPost are committed to usher in businesses into the digital world through automation and data security. We also strive to help you enhance your business' performance in your industry. DataVio reduces the need for manual data processing, thereby improving your business' services."Hashtag: #DataPost

ABOUT DATAPOST

With over 25 years of Secured Data Handling experience, DataPost proves to be the largest service bureau in Southeast Asia. Handling secured data services, DataPost is the largest entity of this industry in Singapore, with the capacity and capability to process data into various digital and physical output. With experience and proficiency in providing over 40 million impressions per month, DataPost is endorsed as the trusted industry leader and a Secured Data Handling Business Service provider.

For more information, please visit the website at https://www.datapost.com.sg

