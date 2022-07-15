Highlights from Amazon's Prime Day 2022 in Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 July 2022 -(NASDAQ: AMZN) - Amazon has concluded its biggest two-day shopping event with Prime Day offering thousands of dream-worthy deals to Prime members in Singapore on 12 and 13 July. This year's Prime Day also saw the participation of more than 19,000 small and medium-sized businesses selling on Amazon.sg, 2,000 of which joined Prime Day for the first time.Prime members enjoyed big savings across Amazon's selection from small and medium-sized businesses to top international brands. The biggest purchase made during Prime Day in terms of value was Nikon Z 7 II. The 48-hour shopping event also recorded strong sales for small and medium-sized businesses, with popular items such as TV sets from PRISM+, Bed sets from Epitex and Reed Diffusers from Pristine seeing high demand.In addition, Amazon recreated a classic 'carnival' experience at the first-ever Prime Day Pit Stop event in Singapore, where thousands of attendees participated in various contests and fun-filled activities, with prizes such as Amazon.sg Gift Cards and Amazon Fresh vouchers up for grabs."Every year, Amazon aims to offer shoppers great savings on Prime Day and build meaningful partnerships with small and medium-sized businesses on Amazon.sg," said Henry Low, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. "We are thankful for the tremendous response and support from our customers and partners who have made this year's Prime Day a great success. We look forward to celebrating many more of such milestones, and will continue striving to deliver the best shopping experience to customers while growing our support for local businesses."Amazon had thousands of deals from over 19,000 small and medium-sized businesses in Singapore over the two-day event. Highlights include:Top selling categories for local small and medium-sized businesses include:Top selling products from local small and medium-sized businesses include:Jeremy Teo, Global E-commerce Lead at local home fragrance brand Pristine, said: "Prime Day is a big day for sellers on Amazon, including us at Pristine. It was exciting to see the pace at which orders were placed, especially on our reed diffusers from our top selling Hotel Series. Our sales have exceeded our expectations and we are thrilled to have partnered with Amazon Singapore. The team is already looking forward to the next Prime Day!"Prime members were given the opportunity to save big during Prime Day with thousands of deals. Members shopped across Amazon's wide catalog of products across categories including PC & Electronics; Household; Kitchen & Pets; Beauty; Health & Personal Care; Toys; Books; Baby; Apparel; Beer, Wine, and Spirits; and more. Some of the top trending products and best-selling deals shopped during Prime Day include:On Amazon.sg:Top categories Prime members shopped and saved on:Top selling products during Prime Day:Top selling products on Amazon Fresh:Hashtag: #AmazonSingapore

Every Day Made Better with Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members in Singapore enjoy access to tens of thousands of items available on Amazon Fresh with free two-hour delivery on orders over S$60, as well as free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items on Amazon.sg. Members also enjoy access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery on eligible orders over S$40. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime. In Singapore, Prime membership also includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, and more.





About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



